Louis Dunford Releases New Single 'The Boy Who Could Fly'
Following selling out Kentish Town's iconic o2 Forum in less than a minute last week, Louis Dunford has today released his new single 'The Boy Who Could Fly'.
The single arrives in line with Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. Speaking about the track Louis says: 'I'm not gonna pretend that this song is an easy song to talk about. I wrote it about a time when I was in a dark place and was struggling with my mental health a few months back. Then one day I woke up to the news that a lad from my local area had taken his own life. I'd never even met him but it hit me all at once and I spiraled. I was so devastated for him, his family and friends. It shocked me so much and in that moment, I saw a glimpse of where I could end up if I didn't seek help. I started therapy the next day and I slowly began to turn my life around. I guess the song has ended up being my tribute to a complete stranger who's tragic death ended up saving my life'.
With a notebook never too far, Louis has an effective and nuanced knack for documenting the streets and subjects he finds around him. His music is raw and empathetic, with everyday stories about everyday people at their core. Using his songs like a journal, his lyrics are often a cathartic release and a way to honestly approach tragedy or share everyday humour through frank storytelling and raw and gritty delivery.
'The Boy Who Could Fly' follows the release of 'The Popham' EP earlier this year, which included lead single 'Boys Do Cry', and 'The Angel', an ode to his hometown, which was recently adopted by Arsenal fans as their official club anthem.
Louis has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support from i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, Gigwise and Wonderland. His success has seen him sell out a headline UK tour, as well as sell out shows including St Pancras Old Church, Lafayette, Union Chapel, Electric Ballroom and o2 Kentish Town Forum in just over a year . Louis was also personally invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show in the summer.
With 'The Boy Who Could Fly' out now, and a sell-out o2 Kentish Town Forum show on the horizon, Louis continues to cement his reputation as one of the UK's most exciting artists to watch for 2022/2023.
Watch the new music video here:
