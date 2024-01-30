Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Wu-Lu Collaboration 'eight'

Today Louis Carnell has shared the latest release in his ongoing 111 series, “eight,” a new piece of work created with long-time collaborator and friend, Wu-Lu (aka Miles Romans-Hopcraft).

Listen to Louis Carnell & Wu-Lu's latest work together, where both voices weave between gauzy layers of ambient drone and shards of sonic debris.

Wu-Lu (aka Miles Romans-Hopcraft) has built a reputation for himself as one of the most interesting names on the experimental hip-hop scene. Formed by the multicultural energy of South London, he makes a hell of a noise to wake us all from our slumber, defying genre conventions with a vital mix of metal, screamo, punk, dub and hip-hop, alongside inspirations from jazz, soul and beat poetry. In 2022 he released the masterpiece LOGGERHEAD on Warp Records.

The 111 series has so far seen Carnell collaborate with Keeley Forsyth, Lee Ranaldo, Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, Coby Sey, KMRU, Okkyung Lee and Wu-Lu. The series will continue into the summer with a release on every third Tuesday. Conceived as an endeavor to trace the shape of hope in an epoch of disintegration, each piece is accompanied by one of three visual collaborations with Arcin Sagdic.

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK's most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series carries on through June '24, with 15 collaborative works in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe.

The launch for each track will create an environment for the listener to explore 111 without hierarchy, with the aim of questioning how and with whom we collaborate and where we can find commonality and community.

Carnell's work has deep in its heart a concern with both the physical and digital environments where he finds himself. His use of sound to interrogate social structures and hierarchy see him at the forefront of tackling themes of anxiety and the connotations of masculinity and race through the entanglement of introspection.

His meticulous attention to the visual world has resulted in collaborations with Arcin Sagdic, Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter and his recent curated events have included performances at Café OTO, London and the Volksbühne, Berlin, more to be confirmed.

Follow Louis Carnell for the forthcoming releases in the series.

Photo credit: Niko Studio