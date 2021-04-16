Lost In Dreams Unveils 'Crazy While We're Young' Official Music Video

Today, Crystal Skies & JT Roach reveal the official music video for their latest single "Crazy While We're Young" on Lost In Dreams.

Opening the music video with a photo album full of memories, the story follows a group of young friends who are carefree and living life to the fullest. Filled with picturesque moments and classic teenage tropes, "Crazy While We're Young" serves as a light-hearted reminder to live in the moment and follow your bliss.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite, "Crazy While We're Young" has racked in hundreds of thousands of streams to date. Noted as the second single to release on Insomniac's new label Lost In Dreams, Crystal Skies and JT Roach have delivered the perfect summertime pop tune partnered with a music video to match its vibe.

Featuring a new label, festival, and event group, Lost In Dreams is the latest brand to come from Insomniac, that will operate under the same umbrella as their other brands including Bassrush, Basscon, Factory 93, and Dreamstate. Managed under Insomniac Music Group, home to a groundbreaking label and other imprints including HARD Recs, Lost In Dreams will serve as its own label dedicated to providing fans with the most innovative and exciting new dance music from both upcoming and established artists alike.

Crystal Skies & JT Roach's official music video for their latest single "Crazy While We're Young" will be available exclusively on Lost In Dream's Youtube channel.

Watch the music video here: