Los Angeles duo Surf Curse Release Album 'Heaven Surrounds You'

Los Angeles duo Surf Curse -- comprised of Nick Rattigan and Jacob Rubeck -- have today released their new album, Heaven Surrounds You, on September 13th on Danger Collective Records.

Produced by Jarvis Taveniere (Sunflower Bean, Woods), Heaven Surrounds You is a coming of age epic, inspired by the many cult films the band cherished throughout their formative years spent in Reno, Las Vegas, and finally LA. The album -- an indie pop gem full of spangled guitars and echo chamber harmonies -- is lush and vulnerable, a massive step forward for the band, who have become one of Los Angeles's most exciting new artists, already amassing over 30 million streams worldwide.

Already selling out venues left and right around the country, Surf Curse have very quickly amassed a fervent, die-hard following and reputation as one of the best live bands playing in LA right now. Emerging from DIY venue The Smell at the front of LA's exploding new indie rock scene -- coming up alongside artists such as Girlpool, Lala Lala, Slow Hollows, and more -- to now headlining the Fonda, Surf Curse's live shows have become a rite of passage for teen music lovers across the country.

Surf Curse start a massive North American tour in support of Heaven Surrounds You, including a sold out show at The Fonda in their hometown of LA, with shows sold out in Brooklyn, San Francisco, and more. The duo will be playing a special release show at LA's The Smell tonight that sold out in 20 minutes flat.

Surf Curse tour dates:

9/13/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Smell ** SOLD OUT **

9/14/19 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ** SOLD OUT **

9/15/19 Reno, NV @ Holland Project ** SOLD OUT **

9/17/19 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9/19/19 Portland, OR @ Lola's Room at Crystal Ballroom

9/20/19 Boise, ID @ The Shredder

9/21/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

9/22/19 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

9/26/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

9/28/19 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

9/29/19 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Flux

9/30/19 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/1/19 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/4/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ** SOLD OUT **

10/5/19 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/7/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/8/19 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/9/19 New Orleans, LA @ Spanish Moon

10/10/19 Dallas, TX @ 3 Links

10/11/19 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/12/19 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger (Courtyard)

10/14/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/16/19 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/17/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock

10/18/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda ** SOLD OUT **

Photo Credit: Matthew James-Wilson





