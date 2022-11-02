London's Introspective Amber Run Announces Fourth Album

British indie-rock trio Amber Run has announced the release of their fourth studio album, 'How To Be Human' out February 24th via label TRIPEL. "How To Be Human" pre-order - https://bfan.link/how-to-be-human

Ahead of this long awaited announcement, the group has released 'The Hurt (Act III)' - the final part of a trilogy of EPs that doubles as an expansive collection of songs that helped form the band's upcoming album.

The official video for "Hurt" will be premiering on their YouTube channel at 2pm ET today. Watch the official video for 'Hurt' now:

The album title, 'How To Be Human', might sound like a grand sentiment but, when you boil it down, it's the purest conundrum of them all. With deeply interpersonal music that touches upon human concerns that unite us all, the album title is a nod to the wish of a human guide book that could tell us how to be happy, how to be content, and how to find peace within the world and, crucially, within yourself.

"You know those annoying emails you get that are like, 'How to become a millionaire in one month'. 'How to get abs in six seconds," he chuckles. "I was like, I wish someone would just tell me how to get by and live on the centre line and how to just continue." - were the concerns at the forefront of frontman Joe Keogh's mind as Amber Run began to piece together their latest album.

The band will also be releasing the physical version of their 'How To Be Human' album around their newly announced 6-date UK tour dates on April 14th culminating in London's famous KOKO Venue in Camden. Presale tickets & physical album pre-orders can be purchased immediately via amber-run.com.

In order to best represent this journey, and to let the band document their ideas as reactively and immediately as possible, 'How To Be Human' comes as a story in multiple acts. Three EPs - 'The Search (Act I)', 'The Start (Act II)' and 'The Hurt (Act III)' - have already been released, while the full LP will collate these offerings and complete them with new material.

As well as allowing the trio not to be bound by traditional, lengthy recording and release schedules, it's meant that each part of the record represents a distinct moment in time - the end result an accurate rollercoaster of emotional multitudes drawn from across this period.

