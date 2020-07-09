Lomelda Announces New Album HANNAH with a Video for Lead Single 'Wonder'

Today, Lomelda has announced her new album, Hannah, with a video for its expansive lead single "Wonder."

Listen below!

"Wonder is about working hard," said Lomelda's Hannah Read. "It is my most fun song to play. And I got to play drums on it, so it's my favorite Lom song forever. May it motivate you to move and smash like it does me."

On Hannah, Read sings stories of strangers, suns, dogs, moms, brothers, favorite bands, "oh god!"s and big shots as well as herself, by name. She rejoices and reviles her god-given name and then flips it around to name herself Hannah once again. It is an album of confession and transformation made ultimately singable.

Hannah is the anticipated follow-up to 2019's M for Empathy EP, which Pitchfork called "a series of probing and gemlike miniatures," while The FADER hailed her as "one of the most fascinating voices in indie."

Hannah is available for pre-order now and due September 4th via Double Double Whammy.

Lomelda is Hannah Read's musical project. In swamping, sweaty, Silsbee, TX, she first formed the band with her high school best friends. Throughout the next decade, Lomelda made a habit out of stretching to fit new friendships and shrinking down to solo strummings. Four albums and a never-the-same live show chronicle these shifts in shape and sound.

Hannah was produced by Hannah and her brother Tommy Read at his studio in Silsbee, TX. Over the span of a year and some change, it was recorded three different times before Hannah called it complete. In this, its final 14 song shape, Hannah will be released on September 4, 2020, by Double Double Whammy.

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen

Related Articles View More Music Stories