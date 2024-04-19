Lola Brooke Drops Extended Version of 'Dennis Daughter' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lola Brooke, the rising star of Rap, is back with a bang as she flips the switch on the release of the deluxe edition to her debut project, Dennis Daughter.

The special edition welcomes four songs: "Neighborhood Hero," accompanied by an explosive music video out now HERE, "GO GET YA MOTHA," "Bend It Ova," featuring A Boogie and Big Freedia, and "Becky," featuring 41. These additions breathe new life into the breakout 2023 project from the now platinum-selling recording artist.

Since teasing one of the latest newly released songs, "Neighborhood Hero," on TikTok via a music video clip last week, the demand for the release has been met. The track embodies the spirit of Dennis Daughter, speaking to the code of loyalty and respect she's steadfastly upheld for her town, and, as a result, has thrusted her to the forefront as the Neighborhood Hero of Brooklyn, New York. Lola's journey, marked by hustle, sweat, and tears, has led her to this moment today, where she proudly flaunts a superstardom status in her — not on her. The BenMarc-directed music video stylishly mirrors the track's tone with visually arresting moments, revealing the depth and complexity of Lola Brooke that will soon be shared in live-action as the neighborhood hero of New York gears up to take her victory lap in nine cities for her first headlining tour, 'Back To Business Tour.' For more information, visit HERE and prepare for a certified BIG GATOR experience.



The Deluxe version of Dennis Daughter arrives five months after the initial project's release. Amazon Music recently unveiled that Dennis Daughter was the top debut album by a female hip-hop artist globally on Amazon Music in all of 2023. The high praise for Dennis Daughter from reputable music publications such as GRAMMY.com, Consequence of Sound, Essence, HYPEBEAST, XXL, Revolt, Rap Radar, Vibe Magazine, Billboard, Hot New Hip Hop, BET, Ebony Magazine, Rap Up, That Grape Juice and more, is a testament to its quality. Rolling Stone recently featured Lola for the publication's 'Future 25' series, which spotlighted 25 artists leading the future of music for 2024. Among many standout praises, Dennis Daughter was highlighted in addition to lead track "You" featuring Bryson Tiller, which peaked at #10 at Urban Radio and #25 at Rhythm (Billboard), as well as "Don't Play With It" featuring Latto and Yung Miami. The said track also earned end-of-year press acclaim from Billboard & Elle Magazine for the respective publications' Best Songs of 2023' columns. "Don't Play With It," a now globally acclaimed, industry-shifting track, has gone on to earn over 217 million streams worldwide to date, peaked at #67 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, reached #1 on Urban Radio for two weeks and has now recently been announced as an RIAA certified platinum record.

DENNIS DAUGHTER DELUXE OFFICIAL TRACKLIST

1. Intro (2023 Flow)

2. You featuring Bryson Tiller

3. Bend It Ova featuring A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Big Freedia

4. Shelter Baby (Be That Bitch)

5. God Bless All The Rappers

6. Don't Get Me Started featuring Coi Leray, Nija

7. Becky featuring 41

8. Best Side

9. GO GET YA MOTHA

10. It's Me Again

11. Pit Stop featuring French Montana

12. Neighborhood Hero

13. I AM LOLA

14. Dear Dennis

15. Vacant Heart

16. Don't Play With It featuring Latto, Yung Miami

‘BACK TO BUSINESS’ TOUR DATES

DATE: CITY: VENUE:

JUNE 6 TORONTO, ON THE AXIS CLUB

JUNE 7 CHICAGO, IL AVONDALE MUSIC HALL

JUNE 9 ATLANTA, GA MASQUERADE

JUNE 13 ORLANDO, FL CELINE ORLANDO

JUNE 14 TAMPA, FL CLUB SKYE

JUNE 16 CHARLOTTE, NC NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE

JUNE 17 WASHINGTON, D.C. UNION STAGE

JUNE 22 PHILADELPHIA, PA THE FOUNDRY AT THE FILLMORE

JUNE 27 NEW YORK CITY, NY RACKET NYC

ABOUT LOLA BROOKE

Few have stayed true to the roots of Brooklyn, New York while possessing the necessary charisma and talent to transcend its world-renowned identity. However, Lola Brooke has shown herself to be just that, while also making a stand-out case as one of the new heavyweights in a city that might boast the best legacy of Hip-Hop. Though petite in stature, her lyrical presence and personality cast a skyscraper-sized shadow over the game. With quotable lyrics and unforgettable bars, she delivers street-influenced songs with unwavering confidence and an unpredictable cadence that evokes an essence reminiscent of the golden age of Hip Hop as she leans into the future of music with genre-busting fire.



Lola's love for rap started early; she dropped her first music video to a freestyle titled "2017 Flow" and instantly began to build a buzz in the city. She continued to release numerous songs, each displaying her incredible rapping skills and starlike persona, but her song "Don't Play With It" started to grab people's attention. Soon after, she began to perform at events such as Rolling Loud NYC, Break The Internet Fest, and HOT97's "Who's Up Next" showcase, as well as a halftime performance for her beloved hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets. She closed out the 2022 year, pulling up to Future's sold-out show at Barclays Center in her hometown of Brooklyn, NY, eliciting massive roars from the crowd as soon as she hit the stage. During the first half of 2023, Lola embarked on her first nationwide tour with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, signaling her rising super-stardom status felt outside the East Coast. Later that year, she embarked on her first international touring stint, taking center stage on festival stages at WOO HAH! X ROLLING LOUD Festival in Rotterdam, Rolling Loud Portugal, Rolling Loud Germany, Splash Festival in Germany, Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London, Openair Festival in Frauenfeld Switzerland, and brought the efforts back to the states with acclaimed performance at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Rolling Loud Miami and Broccoli Festival.



Lola Brooke's talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. Her hit single 'Don't Play With It' featuring Billy B earned her a Platinum certification from RIAA and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, a testament to her growing popularity. She made her television debut at the prestigious 2023 BET Awards, where she was nominated for 'Best New Artist '. Lola's breakthrough was further recognized with a nomination for 'Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist' at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and a feature as a 2023 XXL Freshman member. In November of 2023, Lola released her debut project, 'Dennis Daughter, a deeply personal reflection of her life experiences and a showcase of her versatility and range as a powerhouse artist.



Lola's music is a reflection of the unbridled energy and resilience of Brooklyn. Her dominant flow and powerful rhymes captivate and mesmerize new fans daily, drawing them into the world of Brooklyn's music scene. As she continues to assert herself as New York's next hometown hero, her growing body of work, which has already tallied streams and views in the millions, is a testament to her undeniable talent. Standing at just 4'9", Lola Brooke is not just a rising star, but potentially music's NEXT BIG THING, a symbol of Brooklyn's enduring spirit and musical prowess.