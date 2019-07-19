Lockn' Festival Announces New Artist Collaborations
LOCKN' is excited to unveil its annual assortment of unprecedented artist collaborations. In addition to its already remarkable 2019 lineup, this year's edition of the four-day multi-stage camping festival will boast an array of truly extraordinary onstage partnerships, once again affirming LOCKN' among the world's most exciting and unique summer gatherings. LOCKN' takes place August 22-25 in Arrington, VA at Infinity Downs, LOCKN's 387-acre property located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. GA and VIP tickets are available now exclusively at www.locknfestival.com/tickets.
Among the just-announced collaborations are Soulive with The Infinity Horns, Vulfpeck's Cory Wong with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, John Kadlecik with Melvin Seals & JGB, The Soul Rebels with Steel Pulse, Blues Traveler's John Popper with Twiddle, and Mikaela Davis with Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Feat. Susan Tedeschi. Set for Saturday, August 24, Oteil & Friends will now feature Bob Weir, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Melvin Seals, Neal Casal, Eric Krasno, Jen Hartswick, Nat Cressman, and Jay Lane. In addition, LOCKN's popular Piano on the Porch will include sets from the Doobie Decibel Duo, Cory Henry, and Joey Dosik.
As if all that weren't enough, Sunday, August 25, will also see guitar hero Marcus King collaborating with multiple artists throughout the day, joining a diverse range of musicians onstage whenever the chemistry strikes.
As noted, LOCKN' 2019 will showcase a truly amazing range of artists performing over the four-day event, highlighted by a number of already-announced artist collaborations. Thursday, August 22, will feature Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Gary Clark Jr., Khruangbin, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Midnight North, Audacity Brass Band and more.
Friday, August 23 will include headliners Trey Anastasio Band feat. Derek Trucks alongside The Revivalists, Old Crow Medicine Show, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Melvin Seals & JGB w/John Kadlecik, Moonalice collaborating with The Chambers Brothers, Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, and Surprise Attack.
Saturday, August 24, will see Anastasio returning the favor by joining Tedeschi Trucks Band during their second set, topping a star-studded bill that also includes Vulfpeck, Oteil & Friends feat. Bob Weir with Devon Allman, Duane Betts & more, Twiddle feat. John Popper, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Allman Betts Band, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, and Free Union.
Sunday, August 25, will be headlined by Bob Weir and Wolf Bros feat. Susan Tedeschi in the second set, along with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, moe., St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Steel Pulse feat. The Soul Rebels, Nahko and Medicine For The People, The Soul Rebels, Deva Mahal, and Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel.
Each day, LOCKN's beloved Garcia's Forest will feature an array of early and late shows throughout the festival weekend, with performers including Fruition, The Lil Smokies, and Town Mountain (Early Shows) and Galactic, Soulive feat. Infinity Horns, and Circles Around The Sun (Late Shows).
Super VIP Tent performances will also take place each day, featuring David Shaw, Mihali, and Bob Weir and Wolf Bros on Thursday; Fruition, The Lil Smokies, Town Mountain, and J.E.D.I. feat. Aaron Johnston, Marc Brownstein, Aaron Magner, DJ Logic on Friday; Doobie Decibel Duo, Cory Henry, and Joey Dosik on Saturday; and special guest Marcus King on Sunday.
LOCKN' is once again offering a Three-Day Weekend Pass in addition to its traditional Four-Day Festival Pass, allowing fans with tighter schedules to still see all the bands performing at LOCKN' for a lower price. Single-Day Festival Passes are also available. For complete details, please visitwww.locknfestival.com/tickets.
The complete 2019 LOCKN' Festival lineup is below:
LOCKN' FESTIVAL 2019 LINEUP:
GARCIA'S FOREST: EARLY SHOWS
Fruition
The Lil Smokies
Town Mountain
Jerry Dance Party
GARCIA'S FOREST: LATE SHOWS
Galactic
Circles Around The Sun
Jerry Dance Party
SUPER VIP TENT SHOWS
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22 - SUPER VIP
David Shaw
Mihali
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 - SUPER VIP
Fruition
The Lil Smokies
Town Mountain
J.E.D.I. - feat. Aaron Johnston, Marc Brownstein, Aaron Magner, and DJ Logic
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 - PIANO ON THE PORCH
Doobie Decibel Duo
Cory Henry
Joey Dosik
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25 - SPECIAL GUEST
Marcus King
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Gary Clark Jr.
Khruangbin
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Midnight North
Audacity Brass Band
Jerry Dance Party
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
Trey Anastasio Band feat. Derek Trucks
The Revivalists
Old Crow Medicine Show
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong feat. Cory Wong
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
Melvin Seals & JGB w/John Kadlecik
Moonalice w/ The Chambers Brothers
Greg Humphreys Electric Trio
Surprise Attack
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio
Vulfpeck
Oteil & Friends feat. Bob Weir with Devon Allman, Duane Betts & More
Twiddle feat. John Popper
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Allman Betts Band
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Free Union
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros feat. Susan Tedeschi
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
moe.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Steel Pulse feat. The Soul Rebels
Nahko and Medicine For The People
The Soul Rebels
Deva Mahal
Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel
For complete details, ticket availability and more, please visit www.locknfestival.com