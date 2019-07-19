Lockn' Festival Announces New Artist Collaborations

LOCKN' is excited to unveil its annual assortment of unprecedented artist collaborations. In addition to its already remarkable 2019 lineup, this year's edition of the four-day multi-stage camping festival will boast an array of truly extraordinary onstage partnerships, once again affirming LOCKN' among the world's most exciting and unique summer gatherings. LOCKN' takes place August 22-25 in Arrington, VA at Infinity Downs, LOCKN's 387-acre property located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. GA and VIP tickets are available now exclusively at www.locknfestival.com/tickets.

Among the just-announced collaborations are Soulive with The Infinity Horns, Vulfpeck's Cory Wong with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, John Kadlecik with Melvin Seals & JGB, The Soul Rebels with Steel Pulse, Blues Traveler's John Popper with Twiddle, and Mikaela Davis with Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Feat. Susan Tedeschi. Set for Saturday, August 24, Oteil & Friends will now feature Bob Weir, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Melvin Seals, Neal Casal, Eric Krasno, Jen Hartswick, Nat Cressman, and Jay Lane. In addition, LOCKN's popular Piano on the Porch will include sets from the Doobie Decibel Duo, Cory Henry, and Joey Dosik.

As if all that weren't enough, Sunday, August 25, will also see guitar hero Marcus King collaborating with multiple artists throughout the day, joining a diverse range of musicians onstage whenever the chemistry strikes.

As noted, LOCKN' 2019 will showcase a truly amazing range of artists performing over the four-day event, highlighted by a number of already-announced artist collaborations. Thursday, August 22, will feature Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Gary Clark Jr., Khruangbin, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Midnight North, Audacity Brass Band and more.

Friday, August 23 will include headliners Trey Anastasio Band feat. Derek Trucks alongside The Revivalists, Old Crow Medicine Show, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Melvin Seals & JGB w/John Kadlecik, Moonalice collaborating with The Chambers Brothers, Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, and Surprise Attack.

Saturday, August 24, will see Anastasio returning the favor by joining Tedeschi Trucks Band during their second set, topping a star-studded bill that also includes Vulfpeck, Oteil & Friends feat. Bob Weir with Devon Allman, Duane Betts & more, Twiddle feat. John Popper, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Allman Betts Band, Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, and Free Union.

Sunday, August 25, will be headlined by Bob Weir and Wolf Bros feat. Susan Tedeschi in the second set, along with Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, moe., St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Steel Pulse feat. The Soul Rebels, Nahko and Medicine For The People, The Soul Rebels, Deva Mahal, and Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel.

Each day, LOCKN's beloved Garcia's Forest will feature an array of early and late shows throughout the festival weekend, with performers including Fruition, The Lil Smokies, and Town Mountain (Early Shows) and Galactic, Soulive feat. Infinity Horns, and Circles Around The Sun (Late Shows).

Super VIP Tent performances will also take place each day, featuring David Shaw, Mihali, and Bob Weir and Wolf Bros on Thursday; Fruition, The Lil Smokies, Town Mountain, and J.E.D.I. feat. Aaron Johnston, Marc Brownstein, Aaron Magner, DJ Logic on Friday; Doobie Decibel Duo, Cory Henry, and Joey Dosik on Saturday; and special guest Marcus King on Sunday.

LOCKN' is once again offering a Three-Day Weekend Pass in addition to its traditional Four-Day Festival Pass, allowing fans with tighter schedules to still see all the bands performing at LOCKN' for a lower price. Single-Day Festival Passes are also available. For complete details, please visitwww.locknfestival.com/tickets.

The complete 2019 LOCKN' Festival lineup is below:

LOCKN' FESTIVAL 2019 LINEUP:

GARCIA'S FOREST: EARLY SHOWS

Fruition

The Lil Smokies

Town Mountain

Jerry Dance Party

GARCIA'S FOREST: LATE SHOWS

Galactic

Soulive feat. Infinity Horns

Circles Around The Sun

Jerry Dance Party

SUPER VIP TENT SHOWS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22 - SUPER VIP

David Shaw

Mihali

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 - SUPER VIP

Fruition

The Lil Smokies

Town Mountain

J.E.D.I. - feat. Aaron Johnston, Marc Brownstein, Aaron Magner, and DJ Logic

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 - PIANO ON THE PORCH

Doobie Decibel Duo

Cory Henry

Joey Dosik

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25 - SPECIAL GUEST

Marcus King

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Gary Clark Jr.

Khruangbin

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Midnight North

Audacity Brass Band

Jerry Dance Party

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Trey Anastasio Band feat. Derek Trucks

The Revivalists

Old Crow Medicine Show

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong feat. Cory Wong

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Melvin Seals & JGB w/John Kadlecik

Moonalice w/ The Chambers Brothers

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio

Surprise Attack

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio

Vulfpeck

Oteil & Friends feat. Bob Weir with Devon Allman, Duane Betts & More

Twiddle feat. John Popper

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The Allman Betts Band

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Free Union

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros feat. Susan Tedeschi

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

moe.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Steel Pulse feat. The Soul Rebels

Nahko and Medicine For The People

The Soul Rebels

Deva Mahal

Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel

For complete details, ticket availability and more, please visit www.locknfestival.com





