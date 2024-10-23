Anna Shoemaker Releases 'Game Of Thrones' Track Ahead of Sophomore Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie-pop gem Anna Shoemaker has released "Game of Thrones," a poignant track that delves into the emotional rollercoaster of navigating adulthood in your late twenties. With her signature introspective lyricism paired with infectious pop beats, Anna crafts an anthem of self-discovery. The accompanying video visually captures the emotional highs and lows with vibrancy.

About the song, Anna says “Game of Thrones is a chronicle of every thought (good and bad) of someone in their late twenties trying to figure out how they can become who they want to be. It’s about doom scrolling, comparison, wanting to keep up with trends, binge-watching tv, accidentally blacking out at the family reunion— all the things that you thought you’d left behind in your early twenties and yet….”

With the track, Anna also announces the release of her sophomore album, Someone Should Stop Her, set for February 21, 2025. Following Shoemaker’s 2023 Hey Anna, a breakup, and a cross-country move, Someone Should Stop Her marks the start of a transformative new chapter. Known for her alt-leaning production, intoxicating pop melodies, and unflinching lyricism, Anna’s music vividly captures the turbulence, charm, and self-reflection of young adulthood. This album truly chronicles her journey of personal evolution. This upcoming release embraces a stripped-back production, offering listeners the intimacy of a late-night conversation with a big sister, where vulnerability takes center stage.

Anna is currently supporting Joe P on his headline tour. All remaining dates are listed below and HERE

FALL TOUR WITH JOE P 2024

Thu Oct 24 — Philadelphia, PA. — Philly Music Fest (World Cafe Live)*

Sun Dec 01 — Toronto, ON — The Garrison

Tue Dec 03 — South Burlington, VT. — Higher Ground (Showcase Lounge)

Wed Dec 04 — Portland, ME. — Portland House of Music

Thu Dec 05 — Boston, MA. — Brighton Music Hall

Fri Dec 06 — Philadelphia, PA. — Brooklyn Bowl

*Festival Performance, Not Supporting Joe P

Photo credit: Josefine Cardoni

