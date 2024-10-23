The National Share 4 New Songs from Forthcoming Live Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National recently announced the December 13 release of Rome, a 21-track digital and two-LP and CD set recorded live on June 3, 2024 at Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone. Now, they have shared another four song EP titled NTL RM II, featuring album highlights “Smoke Detector”, “Fake Empire”, ”Mr. November,” and “Terrible Love.”

Rome spans the band’s 20-plus years of songwriting and reveals how each song has taken on a new life in live performance. It was mixed by longtime collaborator Peter Katis. “You have to see this band live” is often said about The National, and now, Rome is the next best thing to actually being there. Pre-order is available HERE.

The band previously shared a four-song EP titled NTL RM EP I that included “I Need My Girl,” “Lemonworld,” “The Geese of Beverly Road” and “Lit Up.” Listen HERE.

To celebrate the release of ‘Rome’, 4AD are collating videos, photos and written memories from fans – celebrating twenty five years of live shows by The National. All submissions will be collected into a special shared watchalong experience of the new album on YouTube, with highlights also shared on social media; celebrating the incredible community around the band. All terms are available at 4AD.com, and submissions can be made here before November 22nd.

Rome is the definitive live document of The National. Recorded at the architecturally stunning venue Cavea of the Auditorium Parco Della Musica Ennio Morricone, named for the famed Italian film composer, the 21-track LP showcases scintillating versions of beloved songs like "Bloodbuzz Ohio," "Don't Swallow the Cap," "I Need My Girl," "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness," “England” and "Fake Empire"; plus sharpened readings of recent tracks "Eucalyptus," "New Order T-Shirt," "Tropic Morning News" and the boundary pushing "Smoke Detector."

Reflecting how the band changes setlists significantly from night to night to cast fresh light on hidden gems from the catalog, Rome is marked by rarities such as show opener “Runaway,” “Lemonworld,” “The Geese of Beverly Road,” “Lit Up” and a tour de force pairing of “Humiliation” from the critically acclaimed album Trouble Will Find Me into Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers’ “Murder Me Rachael.”

The Rome encore features the election anthem “Mr. November,” and, from High Violet, “Terrible Love” and the show-closing fan singalong, “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks.”

In their live show review, The Guardian called The National "an era-defining band at the peak of their powers...as this stunning two-and-a-half-hour epic becomes a communal catharsis.” Rolling Stone UK also said “it’s clear that the band...have deserved their place at the top table for a decade now....A show that’s simply euphoric, and sees the band reaching a new peak.”

The National recently wrapped their North American “Zen Diagram Tour” with the War On Drugs and Lucius culminating at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City. Next up, band members Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner will take part in the New Yorker Festival, joining staff writer Amanda Petrusich for a conversation and a special performance at NYC’s Webster Hall on October 25.

ROME TRACKLISTING

2LP

Side A

Runaway Eucalyptus Tropic Morning News New Order T-Shirt Don't Swallow The Cap

Side B

Bloodbuzz Ohio The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness I Need My Girl Lemonworld The Geese of Beverly Road Lit Up

Side C

Alien Humiliation Murder Me Rachael England Graceless

Side D

Fake Empire Smoke Detector Mr November Terrible Love Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

Photo credit: Graham MacIndoe

