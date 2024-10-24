Linkin Park Unveil New Song 'Over Each Other'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LINKIN PARK—Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain—reveal an emotionally-charged new single entitled “Over Each Other.”

This time around, the song revolves around a striking, soulful, and soaring solo vocal from Emily Armstrong. Icy keys flicker over a glitchy beat backed by guitar as her voice rings out on the refrain, “All we are is talking over each other.” The cinematic video - directed by Joe Hahn and shot on location in Seoul - follows the intense dramatic arc of a relationship literally about to crash, capturing the turbulent emotional ebb and flow of the track itself. “Over Each Other” precedes the much-anticipated arrival of LINKIN PARK’s first album since 2017, FROM ZERO, on November 15. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE via Warner Records.

“This song is an extra special one for me, as it’s my first solo vocal in LINKIN PARK. I can’t believe I’m saying that!” says Armstrong. “As I spent more time with the band over the past year, I gradually started contributing more to the music-making process, so on this one, Mike and I wrote the lyrics together. And then add in shooting this video with Joe in Korea - it’s all a dream come true.”

Hahn adds, “It’s been a dream of mine to direct a project in Korea one day - and it finally happened! Emily and I stayed a few extra days after our Seoul show and are so grateful to the cast and crew who helped us out. We really embraced the K-ness of it all, wanting it to feel like a true K-drama. We hope you all love it as much as we do!”

LINKIN PARK ignited this season with “The Emptiness Machine.” It has exploded as the #1 rock song in the country and the biggest rock song of 2024. It made a rapid climb to #1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and Alternative Airplay Chart. In total, the band have scored a staggering 13 #1 entries on the latter chart (the second-most in history) with three in the last eighteen months. Thus far, “The Emptiness Machine” has gathered a quarter-of-a-billion global streams and counting. Their latest drop of “Heavy Is The Crown” last month is following fast in the same path, eclipsing 270 million streams and 55 million YouTube views.

In other big news, LINKIN PARK will notably headline the third annual installment of Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds with Metallica on April 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets are available HERE. Shortly after, LINKIN PARK will join a cohort of A-list headliners for Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH on May 8-11. They close out the festival on Saturday night May 10, 2025. Tickets will be available HERE.

LINKIN PARK are currently on the road for their From Zero World Tour, with remaining 2024 shows in Paris, Dallas, Bogota, and São Paulo. Get all details and last remaining tickets HERE.

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2024

November 3, 2024 | La Defense Arena - Paris, France

November 8, 2024 | Globe Life Field - Dallas, TX

November 11, 2024 | Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia

November 15, 2024 | Allianz Park - São Paulo, Brazil

November 16, 2024 | Allianz Park - São Paulo, Brazil

Photo credit: James Minchin III

