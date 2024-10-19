Video: Janalynn Castelino Unveils Music Video For New Single 'Drama'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Multilingual pop singer-songwriter Janalynn Castelino has released a music video for her single 'Drama'. The scintillating video shot with retro-pop aesthetics depicts the song's original theme of drama-dejection. The visuals reflect Janalynn's genuine contemplation on heartbreak and a complex mix of considerations for her amorist, illustrating an overview of loneliness and deep reflections throughout. The release day coincides with the artist's birthday, making it even more monumental for her.

Considering a 'no drama extravaganza' outlook, the video's grainy aesthetics give insight to the lyrics while Janalynn's signature emotive voice and dynamic vocal talent continue to generate hype around the audio that released worldwide on September 20th. The song's alluring tones along with Janalynn performing solo against a mirror, makes the video an introspecting dreamscape. Recorded in Spanish, the single narrates Castelino's personal expression of sentiment and emotion portrayed in a largely relatable upbeat style.

Listen to the audio here: https://li.sten.to/janalynndrama

The chorus delivers a heartfelt plea: "No hagamos drama, It hits like a trauma". With 'Drama', Janalynn shares a strong message of 'intolerance to dramatisation', cutting out at the emotional turmoil in one's relationship. The video is sure to give fans a fresh take on her signature song and hinting at even more to come.

Comments