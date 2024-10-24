CARSEX Share New Track 'Sitting Ducks'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Punk band CARSEX have released their ferocious new track "Sitting Ducks". It's the follow-up to the Long Beach, CA based band's successful single & video "Crooked Canvas". Both were produced by Steve Evetts (Sepultura, Alesana, Poison the Well, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Butcher Babies). The track is a deep dive into current human-interest stories, and the shape of the human condition in 2024.

"Sitting Ducks" is a frenetic, all-out barrage of sound with distorted guitars & a menacing rhythm line that explodes into a supersonic metal/punk mashup. It's a mix of Henry Rollins/Black Flag, with a bit of Danzig mixed in for good measure. It's an unrelenting anthem of angst.

CARSEX Singer Nigel Burk says "Sitting Ducks' is a kind of "they live" type song. It covers the helplessness and monotony of a modern world and the meaninglessness that follows what's viewed "important" by society at large, and the misalignment of priorities in today's chaotic times".

About CARSEX:

CARSEX amped-up sound is what the name implies: Sleazy, primitive, uncomfortable - and just as good as your friends told you it'd be.

Forged by the survivors of Long Beach music scene bands Damned Age, Black Velvet Brigade, and Red River Massacre, the five music veterans in CARSEX have slugged it out in the clubs of Orange County, California for more than 10 years. While performing shows in these various groups on the circuit they became friends over time. As the bands they were in either dissolved or changed direction - they decided to form under a new banner with shared musical tastes & goals, and CARSEX formed in 2018. Their sound is a mix of Circle Jerks/Black Flag/The Germs, with Danzig, Fu Manchu & a bit Queens of the Stone Age blended into a potent combination. They play hard and loud with no hint of an apology.

The band has previously released 2 EPs: 2019's CarSex and 2020's 2020 EP, which featured the singles "Your Generation" and "Lovesick". A new EP is being finalized and will be released in the 1st quarter of 2025.

CARSEX is very much a live band, and is playing shows in support the new music. They've opened for Stillwell (Fieldy from Korn's Band), The Obsessed, Mondo Generator, Suicide Silence, Unsane, Dead Poet's Society, Narcoleptic Youth, and O'Zorn!, among others.

