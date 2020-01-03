Locket Drops Cover Of Oasis' 'Morning Glory'

Fearless Records up 'n' comers LOCKET - Brad Garcia [vocals, guitar], JJ Sorensen [drums], Cory Bergeron [guitars], and Travis Morrison [bass] - have shared their sonically thrilling cover of the Oasis classic "Morning Glory."



Listen below!



"In all honesty, we recorded this cover to help spark some interest in some people who were, at the time, possibly interested in working with the band," says Garcia. "Turns out we didn't need to. But since were wanting to cover this song for two years, we figured 'What the hell! Let's do it anyway.' It's just a perfect rock song, you know?"



Locket are currently on a brief tour of the U.S. and Canada with Homesafe and Bogues. All dates are below.



The band released its Fearless Records debut full-length album All Out on October 25. The record is available here.

LOCKET ON TOUR:

WITH HOMESAFE + BOGUES:

1/3 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

1/4 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

1/5 - Ottawa, ON - The Dominion Tavern

1/7 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar

1/8 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

1/10 - Erie, PA - Lola's Lounge

1/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

1/12 - Columbus, OH - Donato's Basement





Related Articles View More Music Stories