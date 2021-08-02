Lizzo Announces New Album 'Rumors,' Out Aug. 13

3x Grammy award-winning, Platinum-selling superstar Lizzo has announced her highly-anticipated return. With anthemic smash hits like the 7x Platinum "Truth Hurts," the 3x Platinum "Good As Hell," the 2x Platinum "Juice," and the Platinum "Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott)" already under her belt, Lizzo is set for yet another smash with the upcoming "Rumors." "Rumors" is out on August 13th, and pre-saves are available now HERE.

Along with her first new music of the year, Lizzo is making her comeback even stronger with a number of festival appearances. The songstress makes history as the first woman to ever headline Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. As well as her September 4th appearance at Bonnaroo, Lizzo will also perform for Global Citizen Live on September 25, Firefly Music Festival on September 26th, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 10th, and Outside Lands on October 30th. Lizzo will also make her eagerly-awaited return to her home state of Minnesota for a headline show at Welch, MN's Treasure Island Amphitheater on September 11th. For more details, visit lizzomusic.com.

Lizzo has become a household name with well over 5 billion global streams and a Platinum selling debut album to date. Lizzo released her Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album CUZ I LOVE YOU on April 19th, 2019, debuting at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and spending 24 consecutive weeks in the chart's Top 10. "Truth Hurts" also became the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist in history after spending seven weeks atop the charts.

Since the release of the meteoric CUZ I LOVE YOU, Lizzo has been named both TIME Magazine and Entertainment Weekly's 2019 Entertainer of the Year as well as gracing the covers of Rolling Stone, Billboard's GRAMMY Preview Issue, British Vogue, Elle's Women In Music Issue, and many others. Additionally, Lizzo kicked off 2020 with a showstopping opening performance at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY awards and took home three big wins, in addition to being the most-nominated artist of the year. 2020 also saw her win the awards for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2020 B.E.T Awards and both "Entertainer of the Year" and "Outstanding Video" at the 2020 NAACP Awards. Her list of high-profile TV performances also include the 2019 American Music Awards, VMAs, B.E.T Awards and Saturday Night Live, in addition to in depth profiles on CBS This Morning's GRAMMY primetime special and CBS Sunday Morning.

Photo Credit: Jora Frantzis