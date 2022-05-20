Liz Lamere Releases Debut Album 'Keep It Alive'

Liz Lamere is the powerhouse NYC-based musician who released her debut album Keep It Alive - a riveting set of songs that are charged with irrepressible lust for life and the feel for the contagious hook - today via In The Red.

The longtime creative and life partner of celebrated musician Alan Vega (Suicide), Liz started her music career playing drums in punk bands before collaborating with Vega for over three decades on his solo work. Keep It Alive was recorded and engineered with their son Dante Vega Lamere in her lower Manhattan apartment during lockdown, was co-produced and mixed by Jared Artaud and Lamere, and mastered by Josh Bonati.

Of creating the album, Liz notes:

There's something very magical about creating music in the same environment where Alan created his visual art. His energy is pervasive and is inevitably infused in the recordings. We were living through unprecedented times and 'Keep It Alive' took adversity and uncertainty and turned it into a message of resilience and empowerment.

Today, Lamere also shares the seductive video for "Sin," a track that sees her leaning into an infectious disco beat while continuing to use prominent bass lines found throughout her debut album. The video was directed by Jenni Hensler (Zola Jesus, Chelsea Wolfe), who also directed Lamere's boxing-themed lead video for "Lights Out," and it was loosely inspired by the tragic comedy, Dante's Inferno and the Seven Deadly Sins.

