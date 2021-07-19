Liz Cooper Confirms Extensive Fall Headline Tour

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Liz Cooper will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including newly confirmed shows at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, Philadelphia's Underground Arts, Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, Los Angeles' Lodge Room, Austin's Empire Control, Denver's Bluebird Theatre and Chicago's Lincoln Hall among several others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, July 23 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at www.lizcoopermusic.com/tour.

The fall dates celebrate Cooper's anticipated new album, Hot Sass, which will be released September 3 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order here). Produced by Benny Yurco (Michael Nau, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals), mixed by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King) and recorded live at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, VT, the new album marks multiple departures for Cooper-from her nine-year home of Nashville, from her band addendum of the Stampede, and from the genre-based expectations she's accumulated throughout her career. With these twelve new songs, including lead single, "Slice of Life," Cooper comes into her own-both musically and as a person-embracing a newfound sense of independence, honesty, maturity and creativity. In addition to Cooper and Yurco, Hot Sass also features Cooper's longtime bandmates and collaborators Joe Bisirri (bass), Ryan Usher (drums, percussion) and Michael Libramento (guitar, synthesizer).

Reflecting on the album, Cooper shares, "It's me learning about what kind of woman I am and it's not pretty all the time...I'm still processing these songs. Still reflecting. And I think that's the thing-Hot Sass is just a stamp in time of what was happening in my life. I just want to continue making art that displays myself, the moments, and the people around me."

The new record follows Cooper's 2018 full-length debut album, Window Flowers, which was released to widespread critical acclaim. Of the album, NPR Music praised, "a gorgeously arranged and performed bouquet of psychedelia-tinged folk-rock," while Rolling Stone hailed, "Cooper pushes her strand of folk rock deep into psychedelic territory by merging her idiosyncratic vocal style with swirling, droning guitar effects and lacerating solos that feel dusted with otherworldly magic," and Paste declared, "If we're lucky, we are going to hear a lot more artists in the future like Liz Cooper." Originally from Baltimore and now based in Brooklyn, Cooper has continued to tour consistently since her debut, performing alongside artists such as Dr. Dog, Shakey Graves, Bermuda Triangle, Lord Huron and Phosphorescent as well as special festival performances at Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival, BottleRock Music Festival, Lockn' and more.

LIZ COOPER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 23 at 10:00am local time

August 29-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

September 2-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

September 5-Nashville, TN-3rd & Lindsley - Lightning 100's Sunday Night series

September 17-Telluride, CO-Telluride Blues and Brews

September 19-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea Hear Now Festival

September 26-Portland, ME-Maine Craft Distilling

September 30-Burlington, VT-Higher Ground*

October 1-Albany, NY-Lark Hall*

October 2-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall*

October 3-Philadelphia, PA-Underground Arts*

October 4-Washington, DC-The Black Cat*

October 6-Columbus, OH-Ace of Cups*

October 7-Pittsburgh, PA-Thunderbird*

October 8-Syracuse, NY-Westcott Theater*

October 9-Brooklyn, NY-Music Hall of Williamsburg*

October 10-Peekskill, NY-Goodtime Festival

October 23-Towson, MD-The Recher Theatre*

October 24-Richmond, VA-The Broadberry*

October 26-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle Back Room*

October 27-Charlotte, NC-Visulite Theatre*

October 29-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle+

October 30-Savannah, GA-District Live+

October 31-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West+

November 2-Fort Worth, TX-Tulips+

November 3-Austin, TX-Empire Control Room & Garage+

November 5-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar+

November 6-San Diego, CA-Casbah+

November 8-Los Angeles, CA-Lodge Room+

November 9-San Francisco, CA-The Independent+

November 11-Eugene, OR-Sessions Music Hall+

November 12-Portland, OR-Mississippi Studios+

November 13-Spokane, WA-Lucky You Lounge+

November 14-Seattle, WA-Freakout Festival

November 16-Salt Lake City, UT-Urban Lounge+

November 17-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theatre+

November 19-Davenport, IA-The Raccoon Motel+

November 20-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry+

November 21-Chicago, IL-Lincoln Hall+

*with special guest New Madrid

+with special guest Pearl Charles