Listen to Janet Varney on The Three Questions with Andy Richter

Janet Varney was recently a guest on The Three Questions with Andy Richter

Listen now!



https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/janet-varney/id1468533126?i=1000458503268

Actress and comedian Janet Varney (The JV Club, The Legend of Korra) talks with Andy Richter about dealing with parental separation, her first jobs selling Australian goods and high-end miniatures, tricky toilets from abroad, being a showbiz pragmatist, and the work that's gone into running nearly twenty years of SF Sketchfest.





