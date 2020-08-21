Listen To Mexican Artist Tuzeint's New Single 'Birdz In My Eyez'

The song was released via Ones To Watch.

Today, Tuzeint shares his new single, "Birdz In My Eyez," via Ones To Watch. Check out the premiere here.

Regarding the single, Tuzeint explains: "'Birdz in my Eyez' resonates a place in my journey where the light I needed to continue bursted inside & out, reminding me of who I am & what I came here to do.

Born in Mexico, Enrique Toussaint is a 28-year-old singer, musician, and producer whose world flourishes around soul / jazz / r&b. The project was formally born in 2016 when he returned from living in Asia; Enrique started what he calls "a sacred search for himself through music." In 2017 Tuzeint met Wet Baes, with whom he has been working in the studio ever since.

After two years of work since his first single, Tuzeint has returned with an EP that sounds full of authenticity and pure expression titled 23. Drawing influence from artists such as D'angelo, Solange and more. Tuzeint has collaborated with artists such as Roche Musique's Plage 84 and FKJ, and with just three songs released under Bludot Recordings ("Honey", "Rest Will Shine" and "Break My Love") he has reached more than 1.5 million streams.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You