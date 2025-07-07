Listen: Alex Ko Shares New Single 'Broken-Hearted Club'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following from the release of his debut EP titled "Sentiments" in late January, rising R&B/Soul musician Alex Ko has returned with the new R&B, Dance-pop single "Broken-Hearted Club," which seeks to pay homage to early millennial Pop records.

Ko says, ‘This song is about stepping out of your own negativity and giving yourself a break from heartache. Surround yourself with people who lift you up and join the club of no broken hearts.”

Hailing from Manchester, Alex Ko’s journey began as the lead in the acclaimed West End production Thriller, a concert-style show that celebrates the musical artistry of Michael Jackson. He has since toured the world to sold-out audiences.

Listen to his new single below: