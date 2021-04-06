Liquid Stranger Unleashes Ferocious New Single 'The Drill'

WAKAAN kingpin Marin Stääf - alias Liquid Stranger - returns with his first original single of the year "The Drill," a devastating bass anthem with stabbing synths and thunderous lows. "The Drill" marks Liquid Stranger's second release of 2021, following his recent remix LP for "Psychonaut", which featured remixes by AstroLizard, Blanke, Hydraulix, Krischvn, LICK, LUZCID, and Mersiv. "The Drill" is out now via the renowned WAKAAN imprint.

True to its title, "The Drill'' is an earth-shattering production that mercilessly rips through speakers. As "The Drill'' warms up, a hypnotic melody eases into the track before subverting to chaos as it supplies an abrasive and powerful synth that takes center stage. Next, an ominous figure commands "connect the bass beams," and Liquid Stranger dutifully obliges by providing a gritty bassline that ups the track's energy to new heights. Controlled by this omnipotent narrator, "The Drill'' continues to drive harder and harder with increasingly vicious and visionary dubstep elements. On the second drop, Liquid Stranger keeps bassheads on their toes by swapping the beat's familiar rhythm with a bouncier cadence, still packing the same punch but with a shade friendlier feel. Finally, "The Drill'' begins to cool down as the same intro melody that ushered in the rampant bass frenzy brings the track to a natural and subdued finish.

Fresh off the heels of his early 2021 'Psychonaut' remix album, the Swedish producer once again proves why he's at the forefront of the freeform bass sphere. Liquid Stranger continues to push boundaries and build his empire with every release, proving that his nearly two-decade-long reign is ironclad.

In an ever-evolving universe, the art of maintaining complete and total fluidity is the most necessary key for survival. Renowned for his metamorphic capabilities and expertly crafted sonic adventures, Liquid Stranger has mastered his ability to slip in and out of genres all while honing his own personal style. Liquid Stranger has earned his reputation for exuding incommensurable talent and taking audiences on a soul-stirring aural journey of genre-bending beats on the dance floor. He has performed at some of the most innovative events and festivals around the globe. Those who are unfamiliar with his music often tend to categorize him as only a heavy dubstep artist, which is anything but the truth. The most effervescent quality of Liquid Stranger is his ability to shift from genre to genre all while maintaining a sense of smoothness and consistency, which in turn makes him one of the most unpredictable artists to date. In a sense, he has ended genre barriers for the sake of musical storytelling taking whatever sounds he needs to put forward the intended vibe. Liquid Stranger's omnifarious approach to music has led him to stand out amongst a pack of artists desperately trying to conform to a commercial demand. Proven to be a timeless staple to the world of electronic dance music by bridging the gap between mellow and heavy, what's next can not be foreseen for this contrastive musician.

