Lindsey Stirling and Mako Release Emotive New Single 'Lose You Now'

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling and artist, producer, and songwriter Mako have released their new single "Lose You Now" along with an accompanying music video. PRESS HERE to download/stream. Written in memory of her father and best friend, "Lose You Now," available via BMG, is an emotive pop song about loss and grief, stemming from Stirling's instrumental-only track "Guardian" off her latest chart-topping studio album Artemis. "Lose You Now" was co-written by Stirling and Mako (Alex Seaver) and produced by Jason Evigan (Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Jonas Brothers). PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for "Lose You Now," directed and edited by Stirling and Stephen Mallett (Pentatonix, Logic, CHVRCHES).

"This song was on my album as an instrumental song, but I always knew it was really special," shares Stirling. "I am so grateful for Mako for the lyrics he wrote to 'Lose You Now' because he perfectly captured the feelings I'd never been able to put into words. I actually balled like a baby the first time I heard his version. I felt like my father and best friend (both of whom have passed away) were giving me a big warm hug. Creating this song and the music video has brought me a sense of peace. The video is full of special memories and signs that represent the people I've lost. I used to have cereal picnics with my dad. Whenever I see a monarch butterfly, I feel like my friend Gavi is checking in on me. The little fox stuffed animal represents my baby niece, who passed away this summer. These little Easter eggs and many more make this video so special to me. Now, as we release it, I hope to share that hug and healing with the world. We can all use it right now."

"This was a really special song for me to be a part of," adds Mako. "I was so lucky to meet Lindsey while working on her recent album, when I worked on 'Love Goes On And On' with her and Amy Lee. More importantly, we became friends in that period of time. When word got to me that Lindsey was looking for a special vocal to accompany 'Guardian,' I remember being so completely moved by the subject of the song. Something about getting to know Lindsey and feeling a very sincere sense of care for her, the vocal just absolutely tumbled out. I remember getting choked up trying to even record it, it took me a few tries. I'm really grateful to be involved in this and looking forward to sharing the message of this song with everyone out there."

Lindsey Stirling closed out 2020 with her live-streaming holiday special "Lindsey Stirling: Home for the Holidays," which she independently created, produced, and financed. The all-new, hour-long ticketed TV special drew over 100,000 views from tens of thousands of fans and families worldwide. "Home for the Holidays" featured Stirling performing seasonal favorites off her chart-topping holiday album Warmer In the Winter, brought to life by talented dancers, glittering costumes, a live band, and stylized sets in a high-production quality recorded show that blurred the lines between concert and Christmas special. The one-of-a-kind experience also featured Stirling's beautifully breathtaking performance of her hit "Crystallize," where she hung by her hair for a captivating Cirque du Soleil-inspired aerial display - PRESS HERE to watch.

Lindsey Stirling is known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the Arizona-raised, Los Angeles-based artist has racked up tens of millions of followers worldwide and more than 3 billion total views on YouTube. Stirling's sophomore album Shatter Me was certified Gold by the RIAA, after debuting at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and holding the #1 spot on the Classical Albums Chart for 21 consecutive weeks. Her third studio album Brave Enough, featuring guest appearances from Dan + Shay, Christina Perri, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew McMahon and others, earned Stirling her second Billboard Music Award for "Top Dance/Electronic Album." Stirling's latest release, her fifth album Artemis (released September 2019 via BMG), debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. Artemis has also been turned into a successful comic book series. Additionally, Stirling co-wrote The New York Times best-selling book The Only Pirate at the Party with her sister Brook S. Passey, was the runner-up on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" and has appeared on "America's Got Talent." The multi-hyphenate star is also currently helping families in need through her nonprofit charity outreach program The Upside Fund.

Mako recently released his highly anticipated sophomore album, Fable (Ultra Music) on December 18th. PRESS HERE to listen. The deeply personal body of work represents the recent chapter of Mako's life as he explores the creative depths of fusing various musical genres. Honing in on his rich background as a music producer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, Seaver created an unparalleled masterpiece with the 11-track collection. Throughout his career, the Los Angeles-based artist has collaborated with artists such as Illenium, R3HAB, and Steve Angello, all of which supplement his output as Mako, in addition to his previous co-write with Stirling. Alongside the recent release of Fable, Seaver has continued his work with the video game League of Legends for Riot Games, co-writing and co-producing many of their biggest releases, as well as being a part of the team scoring Riot Games' debut TV series Arcane.

Lindsey Stirling and Mako are hoping to embark across North America this summer on the Artemis World Tour, along with special guest Kiesza; visit www.lindseystirling.com/tour for all dates, ticketing info and updates.

Photo Credit: Lindsay Fishman