Lindsey Hinkle Releases Gritty New Single 'Shades Of Gray'

"Shades of Gray" tells a raw tale of a broken heart.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Folk-Americana singer/songwriter and recording artist Lindsey Hinkle recently released her newest single called "Shades of Gray." You can listen to the song HERE!

With powerful lyrics like the heart is just an organ and mine has been well-played, performing hymns of a religion that's starting to fade, "Shades of Gray" tells a raw tale of a broken heart.

"I wrote this song in my early 20's when I arrived to surprise my girlfriend, only to find her face attached to someone else's," Lindsey shares. "I wrote 'Shades of Gray' on my way back from Nashville when I was almost run over by an 18-wheeler coming down Interstate 24. Funny how you see something coming a mile away, knowing damn well you should move on, but you stay there anyway...and don't switch lanes. Oh, the irony."

Lindsey plans to release more music in 2023, with her upcoming album "Wonder Woman" set for release in 2024.

Lindsey Hinkle is a self-taught musician armed with resonating lyrics that are filled with insight into the human condition, as well as haunting and penetrating vocals that seem to echo mercilessly inside your head. She has been writing and performing original material since age 13, and has opened for artists such as Keith Urban, Lady A, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Thompson Square, Drake White, Shawn Mullins, Marc Broussard, Jennifer Nettles, Sugarland, Darius Rucker, Indigo Girls, Kristy Lee and Michelle Malone.

Lindsey cites Beth Hart, Patty Griffin, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer, Indigo Girls and James Taylor as her primary musical influences. Lindsey's style of both music and lyrics have often been compared to the stylings of John Mayer by industry critics and professionals.

At age 17, Lindsey won the Eddie's Attic Open Mic Shoot Out in Atlanta, besting singer/songwriters with more than double her years' worth of experience.

In 2019, Lindsey moved to Nashville, TN with a big purpose - to get sober. While living in a halfway house, she began writing music as a way to cope with the struggles she had experienced. Now, with almost 5 years of sobriety under her belt, Lindsey uses her music to spread joy to others. "My goal in life is to forgive others like they have forgiven me."

In December 2021, Lindsey was mentioned in Billboard and People Magazine for co-writing Drake White's "Power of a Woman," alongside her lifelong friend Kelli Johnson. The song has garnered over 12.5 million streams on Spotify alone since its release in late 2021.

Since the release of "Power of a Woman," Lindsey has decided to embark on her own journey recording, producing, mixing, and releasing her first full-length album that has been literally a lifetime in the making. She released the first single off the album, "Shades of Gray," on September 1, 2023.

Lindsey supplies vocals as well as live, recorded loops singing her own background vocals, percussion, and acoustic accompaniment on select songs.

A member of the LGBTQ+ community, Lindsey strives to support other LGBTQ+ artists and advocates for equal rights for women.

For more information, visit www.lindseyhinklemusic.com and follow Lindsey on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify.



