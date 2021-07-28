Lindsay Starr Releases 'Coffee Cups' Single

Today, Nashville based singer-songwriter Lindsay Starr released "Coffee Cups" from her debut album, Blaming the Weather due this Friday via Sunday Supper Records.

In discussing the song, Starr says, "this is the first song Kyle Henderson and I ever wrote together. We've each experienced different versions of this kind of relationship, but my inspiration came from the one described in 'f if I Know.' There was a long while when that person and I both ignored the fact that we weren't right for each other, instead lingering in the limbo of a noncommittal relationship. Neither of us wanted to end it, so we instead kind of stopped taking care of it and let it disappear, as we knew it eventually would." - Listen below.

Blaming the Weather, produced by Kyle Henderson (vocalist and guitarist from Desert Noises), uses seasonal depression disorder as a metaphor for the melancholy social climate in 2020. Starr and Henderson admit that at its inception, the album was a very much work-in-progress built on trust and eagerness to explore new techniques and sounds. Particularly for Starr, someone whose perfectionism had been debilitating in the past, it took a leap of faith to lean into the creative process and let the record shape itself. While relying on her impulses felt foreign at first, song by song, she came more out of her shell and trusted Henderson's ability to intuit and interpret what she couldn't say. Instead of getting stuck on single lines, being in sync with her collaborator made her want to take chances. Piece by piece, they refined and added new dimensions to every track.

As Starr gears up to share an intimate side of herself to the world, she finds solace in knowing no emotional stone was left unturned. Authenticity is a responsibility in Starr's eyes. Whether addressing the awkwardness of trying to connect with an ex or feeling guilty for leading someone on, Starr does her listeners a service by showing the good, bad, and in-betweens of herself. That's what being human is all about, after all.

Photo Credit: Lizzy Oakley