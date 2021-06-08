Lindsay Starr Announces Debut Album 'Blaming The Weather'

Nashville based singer-songwriter Lindsay Starr announced her debut album, Blaming the Weather produced by Kyle Henderson (Desert Noises vocalist/guitarist) due July 30 via Sunday Supper Records.



Today, Starr released the opening track and shared the lyric video for "Watch The Stars," reminding us to be surrounded by those who radiate vibrant goodness. This epiphany has galvanized her to include as many friends as possible in her creative process. It also speaks to the beauty that is being around those who make you feel most like yourself.



Starr's intention as a songwriter has long been to make listeners feel less alone by speaking the truth. Still, when articulating the highs and lows of her life post-2020, she wanted to be sensitive to her audience's emotional state. Along with her producer Henderson, they began searching for ways to strike a balance between being literal and offering listeners solace in the upcoming album, Blaming the Weather.



"I hope that by sharing my secrets, the listener will automatically and authentically relate," Starr said about her album. In a time of divisiveness, she draws a bridge by reminding listeners that we all go through the same stuff.



Cleverly, Blaming the Weather uses seasonal depression disorder as a metaphor for the melancholy social climate that was in 2020. Both Starr and Henderson admit that the album was a work-in-progress; one built upon trust, being present and trying different techniques. Particularly for Starr, someone whose perfectionism had been debilitating in the past, it took a leap of faith to let go and let the record shape itself. While relying on her impulses felt foreign at first but song-by-song she came more out of her shell. She trusted Henderson's ability to intuit and interpret what she couldn't say. Instead of getting stuck on single lines, being in sync with her collaborator made her want to take chances. Piece by piece, they refined and added new dimensions to every track.



"A lot of times, the parts of songs that I hated became my favorite parts," she admits. Similar to showing her emotional scars, the happy accidents are another rebellion against perfectionism.



As Starr gears up to share an intimate side of herself to the world, she can rest easy knowing no emotional stone was left unturned. Being real is equivalent to responsibility in Starr's eyes. Whether addressing the awkwardness of trying to connect with an ex or feeling guilty for leading someone on, Starr does her listeners a service by showing the good, bad, and in-betweens of herself. It is what being a human is about after all.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Lizzy Oakley