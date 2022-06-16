Lila Iké Shares New Single 'Wanted'

All eyes are on Lila Iké, as the Jamaican upstart continues to turn heads. Today, the soulful artist unleashes a socially conscious warning on her new single and video "Wanted," out via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course Music/RCA Records. This month, Apple Music also spotlighted Lila Iké as one of their featured artists for The Future of Black Music campaign, ahead of her European tour.

Produced by Jason "J-Vibe" Farmer and Protoje, "Wanted" is a chilling narration of a young man wrapped up in a life of crime. In the video directed by Yannick Reid, the songstress and the visual's co-star take center stage in a theatrical performance. Lila plays an omnipresent character giving an account of the wanted man's transgressions, yet she too falls victim to his felonies. The song and video are dramatized reflections of the tragic reality in all corners of the world, which Lila Iké describes.



"Wanted is a song which highlights how rough the life of a criminal actually is. I hope it will inspire youths to go in a more positive direction. It's also my intention that this song reaches parents or onlookers, who may have someone close to them headed down a dark path, and instead of turning a blind eye, encourage them to do otherwise," Lila explains.

Lila's music as of late touches on real life experiences and issues plaguing her own community. From honest conversations about crime and gun violence on "Wanted" to self love and mental health on "True Love" to child molestation on "Batty Rider Shorts," these necessary topics on her latest string of singles carry weight across the globe.

The versatile singer will deliver these universal messages worldwide. After performing at Cali Vibes and Cali Roots festival in the United States, she will journey to Europe at the end of the month to hit the festival circuit. For the first time, Lila Iké is able to perform songs live from her critically acclaimed 2020 debut EP The ExPerience. See dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

JUNE 24, FESTIVAL CATALPA - AUXERRE, FRANCE

JUNE 25, COULEUR CAFE FESTIVAL - BRUXELLES, BELGIUM

JUNE 26, FESTIVAL RENCONTRES ET RACINE - AUDINCOURT, FRANCE

JUNE 28, NEW MORNING - PARIS, FRANCE

JUNE 30, P60 - AMSTELVEEN, NETHERLANDS

JULY 1, SUMMERJAM FESTIVAL - COLOGNE, GERMANY

JULY 6, SUMMER SESSIONS - VILLEURBANNE, FRANCE

JULY 8, LAKESPLASH FESTIVAL - TWANN, SWITZERLAND

JULY 9, OSTRODA REGGAE FESTIVAL - OSTRÓDA, POLAND

AUGUST 6, REGGAE GEEL - GEEL, BELGIUM

AUGUST 12, KEEP IT REAL FESTIVAL - BALINGEN, GERMANY

AUGUST 13, BOOMTOWN - WINCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

AUGUST 14, FESTIVAL NO LOGO - SAINT-MALO, FRANCE

AUGUST 17, ROTOTOM SUNSPLASH - BENICÀSSIM, SPAIN