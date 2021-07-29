Lila Iké Drops First Solo Track Since 2020 Debut EP

Lila Iké continues to turn heads as one of the most promising stars. The fast-rising songbird hailing from Jamaica unleashes her first single "Batty Rider Shorts" since the release of her 2020 debut EP The Experience. The powerful song (produced by Ziah .Push) carries an important message of responsibility to protect and nurture our youth.

"Batty Rider Shorts" addresses child sex trafficking and pedophilia, a recurring issue worldwide, but one particularly close to Lila's heart as it has been ravaging her native country. There has been an alarming rate of missing young girls, murder, rape and reports of child molestation over the past year alone.

The singer, who is known for her genre-fusing blend of reggae, R&B, dancehall and hip hop, talks about the song's significance.

"My hope is that a little girl who doesn't understand why a particular man is being so nice to her might hear a song like this and wonder 'Hmm, I wonder if he's trying to...' because a lot of young girls are just not socialized into healthy relationships."

She continues, "I think it's very important to speak about these things. The history of our music was a medium for bringing information to the people, especially reggae music. We can have fun, listen to party and dance music and songs about love, but we still have real issues that need to be addressed too."

A visual, directed by Dezignr Studios, will follow next week.

Lila Iké will continue to release new music throughout the year and is currently recording music for her anticipated debut album.

This October, she kicks off a mini Europe tour and will perform songs from her EP The Experience for the first time live.

Listen here: