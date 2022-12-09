Lil Pump Drops R&B Hit with Ty Dolla $ign, 'She Know'

Lil Pump continues to heat up the music game with his latest single and visual, "She Know" ft. heavy-hitter, Ty Dolla $ign.

This unorthodox single shows Pump in a new light, as he joins Ty Dolla $ign to bring a sultry R&B sound. Sensuality exudes from the melodies, giving women a seductive soundtrack for the winter months.

In the video, directed by City James (½ of madebyJAMES), voluptuous dancers are shot in a dark, artistic setting putting their sexiest moves onto the two powerhouse artists.

Today, 2K announced that the NBA® 2K23 soundtrack will feature "Walked" a new, unreleased track from Lil Pump. The NBA 2K soundtrack has evolved into a platform of discovery for new songs and new artists, with some of the world's most famous musicians choosing to give fans the ability to hear new songs in-game before hearing it anywhere else.

You can pre-save "LP2", and continue to play Pump's "Mosh Pit Madness" video game and Presave "LP2" and play "Mosh Pit Madness" at: www.whereispump.com.

Also, in lieu of this record, Pump has launched a 'stripper name generator' device on his website, where fans can generate their fictional stripper name. Create your name at: whereispump.com/lil-pump-slot-machine-dev/.

Watch the new music video here: