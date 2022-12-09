Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lil Pump Drops R&B Hit with Ty Dolla $ign, 'She Know'

Lil Pump Drops R&B Hit with Ty Dolla $ign, 'She Know'

The video was directed by City James (½ of madebyJAMES).

Dec. 09, 2022  

Lil Pump continues to heat up the music game with his latest single and visual, "She Know" ft. heavy-hitter, Ty Dolla $ign.

This unorthodox single shows Pump in a new light, as he joins Ty Dolla $ign to bring a sultry R&B sound. Sensuality exudes from the melodies, giving women a seductive soundtrack for the winter months.

In the video, directed by City James (½ of madebyJAMES), voluptuous dancers are shot in a dark, artistic setting putting their sexiest moves onto the two powerhouse artists.

Today, 2K announced that the NBA® 2K23 soundtrack will feature "Walked" a new, unreleased track from Lil Pump. The NBA 2K soundtrack has evolved into a platform of discovery for new songs and new artists, with some of the world's most famous musicians choosing to give fans the ability to hear new songs in-game before hearing it anywhere else.

You can pre-save "LP2", and continue to play Pump's "Mosh Pit Madness" video game and Presave "LP2" and play "Mosh Pit Madness" at: www.whereispump.com.

Also, in lieu of this record, Pump has launched a 'stripper name generator' device on his website, where fans can generate their fictional stripper name. Create your name at: whereispump.com/lil-pump-slot-machine-dev/.

Watch the new music video here:



JD Shelburne Releases Away In A Manger Just In Time For The Holidays Photo
JD Shelburne Releases 'Away In A Manger' Just In Time For The Holidays
Country music singer-songwriter JD Shelburne continues to spread the holiday cheer with his latest Christmas single, 'Away In The Manger.' Being a fan of the season’s classic standards, Shelburne went into the studio to record a modern version with his own spin, adding electric and steel guitar creating a unique and fresh arrangement.
Anabel Englund Wraps 2022 with New Single Need Me Right Photo
Anabel Englund Wraps 2022 with New Single 'Need Me Right'
Out now via leading dance music label Ultra Records, “Need Me Right” is the new single by Anabel Englund. Her latest track finds her teaming with co-writer Paul Harris (known as one half of Dirty Vegas whose global smash “Days Go By” brought dance music to the masses) and newcomer James Hurr for a song that is body-moving and sultry.
Sam Fender Releases New Live Albums Photo
Sam Fender Releases New Live Albums
The album captures Sam’s scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this summer in London. As Sam’s biggest headline show to date, and straight off the back of his show-stealing performance at Glastonbury Festival, the Finsbury Park show paid testament to an twelve months for an artist whose rise has been meteoric.
Disney Releases ANDOR: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12) (Original Score) Photo
Disney Releases 'ANDOR: Volume 3 (Episodes 9-12) (Original Score)'
It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. The original live action series is created by Tony Gilroy and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film StillsPhotos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATIONVIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022

ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie TheatersHow to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band WhitneySpotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022

To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'BrienVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022

Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!
share