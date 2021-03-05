Lil Berete Drops 'Icebreaker 2' Mixtape

The critically acclaimed Toronto rapper Lil Berete has dropped his highly anticipated Icebreaker 2 mixtape available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

CLICK HERE to listen to the 8-track tape that includes guest appearances from Detroit rapper Sada Baby ("Big Man"), UK rapper and singer Nafe Smallz ("No Distractions"), British DJ/producer Unimerce, and emerging Louisville rapper 2KBABY ("Murda"). Icebreaker 2 includes previously released singles "War Ready" and "Murda" (feat. 2KBABY) and is a continuation of Berete's 2018 breakout Icebreaker.

On the release of his highly anticipated mixtape, Icebreaker 2, Lil Berete shares, "This tape is where I am now and how I'm feeling but mainly Icebreaker 1 was an introduction to my city, now Icebreaker 2 is introducing me to the audience South of the border. I want to continue the Icebreaker series for my fans to continue the journey with me. I'm just getting started."

By combining his own gritty Toronto-fused slang with the influence of his mother's music and art from her homeland of Guinea, Lil Berete has quickly created his own unique lane in Toronto's burgeoning underground rap scene. It's with his measured duality of confidence and vulnerability, distinctive voice, raw talent, and dynamic flow that have made tastemakers such as COMPLEX, XXL, THE FADER, and HYPEBEAST tout Berete as being Toronto's most important new MC on the scene.

Toronto rapper Lil Berete made his debut with a single titled "Turn Up" in September 2017 at the age of 17. The visual was a fitting introduction for his official arrival on the Toronto underground scene: stuffed into a hallway of the Regent Park housing projects that he calls home, and surrounded by his neighborhood STN crew. Two months to the day, Lil Berete reappeared to drop his second single "Real" featuring fellow Toronto rapper Acerrr. For a kid that seemingly appeared out of nowhere, Lil Berete's singles immediately resonated and quickly became word of mouth street anthems across his city.

Lil Berete has embraced his role of raconteur of the daily life in Regent Park, a Toronto neighborhood often divided by gang violence and misrepresented in the media. At the top of 2018, Lil Berete returned with two companion tracks: " Southside " and " Northside " which started label conversations and eventually got him inked to a label deal with XL Recordings. With a succession of local and international singles with the new generation of UK sound including Loski, Nafe Smallz, Headie One, and Deno, Lil Berete started to cement his status as an international artist. Since the departure of XL, 2020 saw Lil Berete release three independent singles: " Ride or Die ," " Doin' Time ," and " Treacherous ."

It's with his highly anticipated newly released 2021 mixtape, Icebreaker 2 , that Berete truly stakes his claim. With over 50 million cumulative streams on Spotify and Apple Music alone and over 20 million views collectively on YouTube, Lil Berete has grown his audience deep beyond Regent Park and is poised to become Toronto's next international superstar.

Stay tuned for more to come from Lil Berete this year and stream his new Icebreaker 2 mixtape below.