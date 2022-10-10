Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lil Baby Drops New Single 'Heyy'

Lil Baby Drops New Single 'Heyy'

His new album is due this Friday, October 14th.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Atlanta's own Grammy-nominated rapper, mogul, and philanthropist Lil Baby releases his newest single "Heyy'' with a new video, out now via Quality Control Music Group/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records.

Lil Baby picks up where he left off with the new release, as he builds steam towards his long-awaited forthcoming album It's Only Me, due this Friday, October 14th. In the new, Ivan Berrios directed video, Lil Baby unapologetically enjoys his hard-earned splendor, flaunting diamonds amidst his self-created luxury.

While surrounded by his lavish empire, Lil Baby's hardbody "Heyy" reveals "It's a better life I have. I come from the bottom of the bottom. They didn't know we important. Tell them I'm their hero."

"Heyy" foreshadows Lil Baby's highly anticipated new album It's Only Me, poised to be one of the most impactful releases across all genres in 2022. The 23-track album follows his seminal 2020 album My Turn, and features notable artist appearances including Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy,, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, and Pooh Shiesty. Preorder It's Only Me HERE.

Lil Baby has established himself as one of the most renowned and critically-acclaimed artists in the world since his debut in 2017. Lil Baby's famed catalog has surpassed 22 billion global streams and he's accumulated an ever growing list of accolades including BET's Best New Artist from, VEVO's Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020, Rap Caviar MVP, Apple Music's Global Artist of the Year, multiple Grammy nominations, and a notable MTV VMA win for Best Hip Hop for "Do We Have A Problem" with Nicki Minaj.

His milestone 2020 album My Turn was the most streamed and highest selling album of the year, and his smash-hit "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna recently joined an elite group of only 85 songs in history to receive an RIAA Diamond certification.

The rapper is coming off the heels of his North American "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Chris Brown, as well as the premiere of his documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby via Amazon Prime Video, sharing an intimate eye into Baby's storied career.

With such a storied rise to rap royalty and his relentless hit creation, Lil Baby's potential still remains untapped.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Max to Premiere Jessi Combs Documentary in DecemberHBO Max to Premiere Jessi Combs Documentary in December
October 10, 2022

The film, produced by Lightbox’s co-founders, two-time Academy Award®-winning producer Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire,” “Searching for Sugar Man,' HBO’s “The Princess”) and Emmy®-winning producer Jonathan Chinn (“LA 92,' HBO’s “Tina,” “Whitney”), captures the high-octane quest of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.
BOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film FestivalBOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film Festival
October 10, 2022

‘Bobcat Moretti’, the new boxing drama from Different Duck Films, has been in the press quite a bit recently. Deadline recently reported that star (and New York stage actor) Tim Realbuto (Yes; Lost In Yonkers) lost 154 pounds to play the title character, the most any actor has for a role in cinema history.
VIDEO: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Why His TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Character Is the 'Ultimate Role' For Him on CBS MORNINGSVIDEO: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Why His TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Character Is the 'Ultimate Role' For Him on CBS MORNINGS
October 10, 2022

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring on Broadway in Topdog/Underdog, alongside Corey Hawkins. During the interview, the star discussed why his character is the 'ultimate role' for him,  his 'intense' pre-show routine, how he ended up in his first theatre class as a dare, and more. Watch the video interview now!
Ne-Yo, Serayah & More Star in BET+ Holiday FilmsNe-Yo, Serayah & More Star in BET+ Holiday Films
October 10, 2022

With fan favorites, like Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson and Dorien Wilson, triple threats like Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, and a roster of directors and writers of color, like Victoria Rowell, Robin Givens, Bree West and Patricia Cuffie Jones, these authentic Black stories will provide some genuine Christmas cheer. 
The Black Moods Announce Headlining Hometown ShowThe Black Moods Announce Headlining Hometown Show
October 10, 2022

Lauded as “one of the most crucial and exciting American bands working today” (Rock & Blues Muse), THE BLACK MOODS have spent most of the year touring across the U.S.in support of their acclaimed album INTO THE NIGHT, released in June via Wit Hustle/The Orchard / Steelhorse Entertainment.