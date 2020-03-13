Liam Gallagher's 'MTV Unplugged' Live Album Out April 24

Liam Gallagher has announced his first MTV Unplugged live album, due out on April 24 via Warner Records. Having missed Oasis's 1996 session due to illness, the performance at Hull's City Hall found Liam fulfilling some unfinished business, following in the footsteps of all-time greats (Paul McCartney, Nirvana and many more) who have filmed a prestigious MTV Unplugged session. The forthcoming record is launched with lead track "Gone," which debuts today - listen below!

Liam comments, "I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is 'MTV Unplugged'. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x"

The 10-track live album will include Oasis classic "Champagne Supernova" as well as material from Liam's solo career, including "Wall of Glass," "Once," and "Now That I've Found You," complete with a trio of backing singers and string arrangements performed by the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra. Liam is also joined by Oasis guitarist Bonehead on select performances of Oasis tracks, such as "Some Might Say," "Stand By Me," "Cast No Shadow," and his first-ever live performance of "Sad Song" from the band's 1994 album, Definitely Maybe.

MTV Unplugged is now available to pre-order from www.liamgallagher.com. It will be available on the following formats: CD, signed CD available exclusively from Amazon, standard vinyl, splattered vinyl, and digitally. All pre-orders receive an instant download of "Gone."

MTV Unplugged Tracklist:

1. "Wall Of Glass"

2. "Some Might Say"

3. "Now That I Found You"

4. "One of Us"

5. "Stand By Me"

6. "Sad Song"

7. "Cast No Shadow"

8. "Once"

9. "Gone"

10. "Champagne Supernova"

This summer will see Liam play Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, and Boston Calling, as well as several huge outdoor shows and festival headline sets in the UK. Check out all upcoming tour dates here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories