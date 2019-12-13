Lewis Knaggs Partners with RSBC for New Single 'Wake Up'

In partnership with RSBC (Royal Society for Blind Children), singer-songwriter Lewis Knaggs today shares his touching new track "Wake Up".

Speaking about "Wake Up", Lewis explains: "This song is about pushing through the adversities and struggles that life can throw at you. The chorus is a bit of a realisation that we should try our best to be happy and thankful for being alive, even when life seems it's hardest. It celebrates the things that help us stay strong and stable; friends, family and love. I wrote this when I found a new love, and it helped to make sense of a lot of things. To stop running from the past, enjoy the moment, and to live in the present as much as possible."

Lewis has donated this track to the Royal Society for Blind Children to use on their international campaign video because he was so touched by the cause.

The video, produced by Lewis' production company LSK Productions, is up for numerous awards such as the Charity Film Awards - below is a brief bio of the film:

This is the story of Ethan Tailor. A young boy with Stargardts disease; a degenerative eye condition which has caused significant central vision loss and has led to him being registered blind. Ethan was diagnosed at the age of seven and since the deterioration of his sight, he now relies entirely on his peripheral vision to see the world.

He is one of the most positive and inspiring individuals you could ever meet, not letting his condition effect his determination to pursue his dreams.

We spent the day with Ethan while he prepared for his one true passion: go-karting.

Following in the footsteps of the six-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, he trains regularly at Rye House/Brentwood racecourse in Essex, never letting his sight slow him down.





