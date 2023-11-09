Letters Sent Home Release Alternate Version Of 'Request Denied'

Letters Sent Home Release Alternate Version Of 'Request Denied'

German quartet Letters Sent Home have shared an alternate version of their most recent single “Request Denied”, out now via SharpTone Records. The new version of the track forgoes the upbeat, bouncing rhythms of the original for a toned-down, slightly more somber rendition that reflects the lyrics in a new light.

Guitarist Robin Werner shares, “When writing ‘Request Denied', we loved that the theme of the song and the catchy, happy vibe contradicted each other and enjoyed the irony behind it. But we also felt the need to create a version of the song that complements the subject of depression, so we decided to write an alternative version of ‘Request Denied', which is a totally different vibe but we love it just as much.”

The original version of “Request Denied” was released alongside the band's announcement of signing to SharpTone Records. “'Request Denied' is the perfect end of an era as well as the perfect start to a new one,” the band says on the track.

“Most of the songs we have released in the past are about mental health issues, particularly about depression. Although it is very important to talk about depression and, unfortunately, many can relate to it, it is being addressed quite often in the genre. With the new music we wanted to dig into new, more personal themes. This time, instead of wallowing in sadness or embracing hope for better days, we accept it and move on.”

Across three well-received EPs of “sad, hard music”, German quartet Letters Sent Home have made their name as a band who match infectious melody and huge choruses, with the lyrical depth and heart of people with a lot to say.

Formed while at school in Germany's northern countryside in 2015, and becoming a serious project a couple of years later following singer Emily Paschke and bassist Lara Ripke's time studying in North America, Letters Sent Home's music – an energized mix of pop-punk, alt rock, and emo – has served as a vessel for Emily's inner turbulence.

“The whole purpose of our music is that I'm talking about my personal trauma, and how you never actually fully heal from stuff that happens to you, but learn to live with it,” says Emily. “You may bear scars, but those scars are never going to fade fully. There's always something you can work on. I feel like you never you're never fully, completely satisfied or happy.”

All of this is set to music that's as electrified and youthful as Emily's lyrics are deep. Having primed themselves with their previous work and spending two years perfecting their craft with long-time producer and friend Julian ‘Polar' Huisel, Letters Sent Home – completed by guitarist Robin Werner and drummer Louis Schramm – is embracing this opportunity and shooting their shot.

Photo Credit: Kathi Sterl





