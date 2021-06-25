Let Pushing Daizies Lift Your Mood with New Future Bass Single 'I'll Be Alright'

Faceless but emotive duo Pushing Daizies returns to Dim Mak with their newest future bass single "I'll Be Alright." Despite being their 9th release since the official debut in January with "Want It To End," this track is extra special in that it is the first that the duo wrote together under the Pushing Daizies name. "I'll Be Alright" sets a positive tone from the get-go with crystalline vocals and delicate piano keys, building into a future bass drop that is both groovy and emotive. Following their recent release "I Want To Know," the duo shows no signs of slowing down, so expect some summer anthems as the year continues.

"This is one of the first songs we ever wrote together. "I'll Be Alright" is a song about past relationships, and how no matter what has happened, you'll always be alright. We've been holding onto this one for a while now and can't wait to hear the response!" - Pushing Daizies

Pushing Daizies is the pseudonym of two US-based dance music producers joining forces. The enigmatic duo makes groovy, bass-heavy, electronic dance music that creates an emotional roller coaster, pulling at the heartstrings of its listeners. The project, which initially began as multiple collaborations between the two artists, transpired as their synergy saw no end in sight.

"Once we found our rhythm, we knew we had something special. It was bigger than just a few singles. I guess you could say that the project was an accident in the greatest way possible," said one of the producers. The term "pushing daisies" refers to the flowers that grow over a burial plot when someone dies, which is symbolic of the cycles of life and death, light and dark. Said differently, when someone dies, life is created.

Listen here: