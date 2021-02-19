Lesibu Grand Shares New Remix of 'Hot Glue Gun'

Atlanta based new wave punk band Lesibu Grand is excited to share their latest release "Hot Glue Gun (PLS PLS RMX)," a remix of their latest single "Hot Glue Gun," produced by PLS PLS, the moniker of Atlanta music man Dan Dixon (Curtis Harding, Constellations, CRX). Fans can check out "Hot Glue Gun (PLS PLS RMX)" now below.

"With the remix, we felt the 80s new wave/punk sound would translate well into the electronica/hyperpop style, which we also really dig," says bassist and song co-writer, John Renaud. "It also gave us an opportunity to put the chorus first, stretch it out, and really let Tyler-Simone's lead vocal soar."

"Hot Glue Gun" was originally released back in December following a video premiere with BrooklynVegan, and received further praise from sites like AFROPUNK and Punk Black. "We wrote 'Hot Glue Gun' as a follow up response to our prior song 'We fing Suck' (WFS) which lists out some of the numerous social justice problems with our government and society but doesn't offer much hope for a solution." Lesibu Grand frontwoman Tyler-Simone Molton shares. "With 'Hot Glue Gun', we wanted to harness the same 80s punk rock energy but direct it in a more positive direction, one that empowered people to rise up to the challenges they face. The hot glue gun is a symbol of the DIY ethic and a reminder that we, as members of a democracy, already have the tools we need to fix our government - activism, community engagement, and of course, the vote. On another level, the hot glue gun is commonly used in cosplay culture to build costumes. In the right hands it transforms people into their favorite characters and reclaims popular culture for those once marginalized." Fans can check out the original release and video now at youtu.be/tuaWH20DnSw

Lesibu Grand (pronounced Le-SEE-boo Grand) is an indie-punk band from Atlanta that grew out of a songwriting partnership between singer Tyler-Simone Molton and bassist John Renaud. The band takes its influences from the NYC new wave scene, particularly Blondie and Talking Heads, and from 90s rockers such as Pixies and Green Day. Distinguished by Tyler-Simone's warmer, ethereal vocal style, Lesibu Grand fuses these two strains into a refreshingly modern sound in songs that explore the unexpected joys, sharp anxieties, and beguiling mysteries that abound us all.

