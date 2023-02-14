Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
León Larregui (Zoé) Announces 'PRISMARAMA' US Tour & New Album

León Larregui (Zoé) Announces 'PRISMARAMA' US Tour & New Album

The tour will support Larregui’s upcoming studio album, Prismarama, set to release this year.

Feb. 14, 2023  

León Larregui, one of Iberian America's most influential Rock personalities, announces today his return to the United States with the PRISMARAMA Tour.

The 16-date PRISMARAMA USA Tour will kick off on May 1st at The Fillmore in San Francisco and will visit Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, New York, and Washington DC, among others, before wrapping up on May 30th at Chicago's House of Blues.

The tour will support Larregui's upcoming studio album, Prismarama, set to release this year. A riveting production, Prismarama will include newly released singles, "Amantes" and "Su Majestad La Eternidad," both available now on all streaming platforms.

Tickets for the Prismarama US Tour will be on sale beginning this Friday, February 17th at 10am local time through LiveNation.

PRISMARAMA USA Tour 2023

May 01 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

May 03 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

May 07 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

May 10 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

May 12 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

May 14 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre

May 16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

May 19 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center

May 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

May 24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

May 26 - New York, NY- Palladium Times Square

May 27 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

May 30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues



VIDEO: Lizzy McAlpine Unveils ceilings Video Photo
VIDEO: Lizzy McAlpine Unveils 'ceilings' Video
Breakout artist Lizzy McAlpine unveils a video for her hit song “ceilings” directed by frequent collaborator Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Sheryl Crow). “ceilings” continues to see week over week growth with nearly 60 million streams and counting. The track is featured as one of Apple Music 1’s “23 For ’23,” where Lizzy is a new artist to watch.
Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Lollapalooza Stockholm 2023 Lineup Photo
Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Lollapalooza Stockholm 2023 Lineup
The third annual Lollapalooza Stockholm has released its 2023 lineup featuring Travis Scott, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Lil Nas X, Zara Larsson, Kygo and many more. Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place June 29-July1, 2023, at Gärdet, a beautiful park in the heart of the city, and will feature four stages, culinary selections, art, and much more.
Desire Marea Shares New Track Be Free Photo
Desire Marea Shares New Track 'Be Free'
Along with the album announcement, he has shared the first single and its striking accompanying video, “Be Free”. On “Be Free” Desire Marea subtly judges a former lover on his inability to accept himself. The song journeys from tense percussive jazz to a gospel-esque swell of horns and synth, representative of the lovers’ stubbornness.
JVKE Announces Debut Headlining North American Tour Dates Photo
JVKE Announces Debut Headlining North American Tour Dates
JVKE announces this tour following the massive success of his hit single “golden hour,” which has been streamed and viewed over 700 million times worldwide times to date. The track has consistently been climbing the charts, where it is currently #10 at Top 40 Radio and reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

From This Author - Michael Major


P!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' AlbumP!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' Album
February 14, 2023

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, this week. P!NK has released the album's opening track, 'When I Get There,' today. The track is dedicated to her late father. Watch the new lyric video, featuring home footage of the two of them, now!
Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'
February 14, 2023

The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, an album that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name. The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from “New York, New York” to “(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town” and “I Love L.A.”
Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'
February 14, 2023

This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in “Blood And Butter” to flamenco rhythms in “Sunset.” An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love.
Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'
February 14, 2023

The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more.
Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'MileDisney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile
February 14, 2023

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.
share