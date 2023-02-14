León Larregui (Zoé) Announces 'PRISMARAMA' US Tour & New Album

León Larregui, one of Iberian America's most influential Rock personalities, announces today his return to the United States with the PRISMARAMA Tour.

The 16-date PRISMARAMA USA Tour will kick off on May 1st at The Fillmore in San Francisco and will visit Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, New York, and Washington DC, among others, before wrapping up on May 30th at Chicago's House of Blues.

The tour will support Larregui's upcoming studio album, Prismarama, set to release this year. A riveting production, Prismarama will include newly released singles, "Amantes" and "Su Majestad La Eternidad," both available now on all streaming platforms.

Tickets for the Prismarama US Tour will be on sale beginning this Friday, February 17th at 10am local time through LiveNation.

PRISMARAMA USA Tour 2023

May 01 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

May 03 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

May 07 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

May 10 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

May 12 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

May 14 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre

May 16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

May 19 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center

May 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

May 24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

May 26 - New York, NY- Palladium Times Square

May 27 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

May 30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues