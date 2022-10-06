Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leah Weller Releases New Single 'Dive In'

Leah Weller's Freedom is to be released on limited edition, coloured and standard black vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  
Leah Weller Releases New Single 'Dive In'

Finding out that life was to turn on its head was the catalyst for Leah Weller's latest cut of hazy, autumnal dream-soul, Dive In, appearing at once to float above the cool waters of adulthood whilst running blindly towards the deep end. A song of growth, facing down uncertainty and drawing on the certainties that only life-experience brings, the single is the latest to be lifted from Weller's debut album, Freedom, released on Fri 21 October 2022 with Modern Sky UK.

Looking into the rear-view mirror at her twenties, a decade of catwalks and magazine covers, as the headlights turn to light up a new road of motherhood, contented calm and love, Dive In is a totem for courage and inevitable change. A song idea sent specifically for her voice, carried to new confidence through intimate performances in London's smallest venues, turned into an unforeseen opportunity to write the most profound diary note of her brand-new thirties. Dive In came to life as Weller processed what it meant to be expecting a child.

Like many of the 12-tracks on Freedom, the single puts words and music to Weller's farewells to confidence-crushing anxieties and the minutiae of unwarranted worry, embracing big-picture thinking as everything that really mattered became apparent. She says: "'Dive In' is the most recent track I wrote on the album, my Dad had sent me an idea and I had also just found out I was pregnant, so the lyrics came from how I was feeling. Overwhelmed but you just have to go for it, learn while you're doing, like sink or swim. It's got a really good jam session vibe and groove to it. It's one of our favourites to do live"

Having co-written her dad, Paul Weller's Shades Of Blue for his 2021 album Fat Pop, the roles are reversed as Freedom features his contributions as a guest on guitars, bass and Fender Rhodes piano.

Making frequent live performances through last year into this, showcasing many of the songs that have been quietly cultivated before announcing that an album was ready for release, Weller's route to an ambitious debut has been signposted by a run of assured singles. First, with the glistening, headline act-opener, Wonder, weighted with Bond-theme brass and lightened by Wellers pure, cut-glass vocal delivery, the response from listeners was immediate as physical copies were pushed to an early, advance sell-out and a quickly-arranged repress.

With radio support from BBC Radio 2 and Radio X, Wonder and follow-up single, the album's title-track, Freedom, reached into the album's very essence and Weller's reasons for stepping up now and pursuing the ambition that had always been within. With the production support of multi-instrumentalist Steve Cradock, Weller distilled her vision for her first record during sessions spanning 2020 and 2021 between studios in Surrey and Devon.

Leah Weller's Freedom is to be released on limited edition, coloured and standard black vinyl, CD and digital formats.




More Hot Stories For You


Evan Rachel Wood & Zane Carney to Bring Halloween Spectacular to Chelsea Music HallEvan Rachel Wood & Zane Carney to Bring Halloween Spectacular to Chelsea Music Hall
October 6, 2022

Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney are EVAN + ZANE, and for the first time ever they’re bringing their special one-night-only Halloween Spectacular to NYC! The performance will take place on Monday, October 31St, 2022, doors open at 7:00pm.
Michelle Obama Announces All-Star Lineup Of Moderators For THE LIGHT WE CARRY TourMichelle Obama Announces All-Star Lineup Of Moderators For THE LIGHT WE CARRY Tour
October 5, 2022

Live Nation and Crown, an imprint of Random House, announced the list of moderators scheduled to appear with former First Lady, Michelle Obama, on her upcoming U.S. book tour in support of The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.
Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos Announce Calling All Crows 15th Annual Benefit Weekend At House Of Blues BostonChadwick Stokes & The Pintos Announce Calling All Crows 15th Annual Benefit Weekend At House Of Blues Boston
October 4, 2022

Calling All Crows, the Massachusetts-based nonprofit co-founded by musician/advocate Chadwick Stokes (State Radio and Dispatch) and his partner Sybil Gallagher to bring their commitment to hands-on service and activism on the road, will celebrate its 15th Annual Benefit Weekend December 10, 2022, in Boston.   
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Welcomes Back Billy Joel's 'Piano Man' Wade PrestonCortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Welcomes Back Billy Joel's 'Piano Man' Wade Preston
October 4, 2022

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown presents the return of “Billy Joel's Piano Man” Wade Preston in a new concert for the CRT audiences.
Star-Studded Let Me Help The Children Of The World 6 Hour Mega Music Festival Streams GloballyStar-Studded Let Me Help The Children Of The World 6 Hour Mega Music Festival Streams Globally
October 3, 2022

In an unprecedented globally streamed phenomena on Saturday October 1, International Music Day, artists from all over the planet joined together as FENIX360 and WOW TV presented the Let Me Help the Children of the World 6-hour benefit concert extravaganza.