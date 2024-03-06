Leah Jane Digs Deep In Vulnerable New Single 'Scarlet Letter'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leah Jane has released her latest heart-wrenching single, “Scarlet Letter,” a song that delves into the profound emotions and inner turmoil of a toxic relationship. Released under Spooky Action Records, “Scarlet Letter” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

With "Scarlet Letter," Leah Jane opens up about the harrowing journey through the dissolution of a relationship. The song poignantly addresses the shame, rejection, and liberation that come with moving on.

Her lyrics, "My shame has washed away, no longer haunted by the lies you fed me, wish we could've just stayed friends, what a complex ending," navigate the listener through the storm of emotions that accompany a breakup. The song's expressive vocals convey the depth of hurt, the resentment towards the one who caused the pain, and the bravery it takes to advocate for oneself and establish boundaries.

Leah Jane, alongside producers Alex Biro (Selfish Things) and Mike Tompa (Silverstein), crafts a story that resonates with feelings of closure and optimism for what lies ahead. Leah Jane further elaborates on the song's essence, describing "Scarlet Letter" as a reflection on the isolation and judgment faced after revealing her vulnerabilities.

The track discusses the consequences of being ostracized and labeled, shedding light on themes of slut-shaming and the hypocrisy of certain self-proclaimed feminists. "It's a song about slut shaming, about the modern fake-feminist, nail-painting f-boy,” Leah Jane asserts, highlighting the song's relevance to contemporary social issues.

Leah Jane, celebrated for her acting prowess with a Best Actress nomination at the "Short Stop Film Fest" and known for her role in House of Deadly Lies (Lifetime), seamlessly blends her theatrical expertise with her musical talent. This fusion creates a deeply immersive listening experience.

Her upcoming debut EP, Nottingham Drive, features the evocative track "Paper Crown," which explores feeling overlooked and undervalued, offering a wide-ranging emotional narrative, and “Scarlet Letter,” an ode to modern heartbreak. Nottingham Drive is a milestone in her artistic journey, further highlighted by her achievement of the 2019 RBC Emerging Musician/Canadian Walk of Fame Scholarship for her song "Water," underscoring her evolving identity as a multifaceted artist.

"Scarlet Letter" offers insight into Leah Jane's artistic journey and marks a significant step in her evolution as an artist. The single promises to hook listeners with its heartfelt narrative and sets the stage for Leah Jane's future projects.