Le Sserafim Releases New English Single 'Perfect Night'

The fearless quintet LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their latest English single, "Perfect Night," on October 27th at midnight ET.

"Perfect Night" exudes a vibrant energy and conveys the uplifting message that as long as we are together, it is a perfect night. Complemented by a soft yet catchy melody and addictive guitar riffs, the trendy 2-step Garage track presents the empowering story of solidarity the quintet continues to tell, lyrically painting a picture of a fun night out with friends that will enliven listeners from beginning to end.

HUH YUNJIN's lyrical contribution adds to the single a layer of musical flair characteristic of LE SSERAFIM, following her recent work on solo tracks such as "Blessing in Disguise."

LE SSERAFIM teamed up with Overwatch 2 to create the animations for the music video. Being a crossover of live-action and an animated film, the music video chronicles the story of a night where LE SSERAFIM and five Overwatch heroes' paths cross. What starts out as a rocky night eventually brings together the two groups for a ‘perfect night,' as they realize that all they need is each other—dancing the night away and singing ‘I got all I need'—to have an unforgettable night.

On the heels of the single release, the quintet will meet their fans stateside for the first time on November 2nd, for a conversation and a performance at The GRAMMY Museum. The live event will be followed by a performance of the new single on November 4th at the highly anticipated BlizzCon 2023.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS'—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. Their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN on May 1, 2023.