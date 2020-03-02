Le Couleur Announce Spring Tour & SXSW Dates

Le Couleur have announced their upcoming North American tour around the release of their sophomore LP, Concorde, out April 17th via Lisbon Lux Records. The tour will include dates at SXSW, Canada and the U.S. The tour will begin at SXSW on March 19th and conclude at L'Anti Bar & Spectacles in Quebec City.



Last month, The Montreal trio released the video for their title track, "Concorde." "I wanted to pay tribute to this mythical plane Concorde, by bringing it as a love break-up..." says singer Laurence Giroux-Do, "These are the last moments of the plane, which remembers its memories, its image, its exploits. Like the last discussion when you breakup, you remember our good times, trying everything to save the relationship but it ends and the name of this lover remains in our history, in our memory."



The director of the video, Ariel Poupart, describes the process in creating the video. "Right after Le Couleur approached me for the project, I had a flash: I was going to pay homage to the plane Concorde, but in a symbolic way, by showing characters of all kinds, people in transit who are lost. They're all looking for their destinations, whether it's their soccer game, their all-inclusive hotel or their next flight. After the tragedy, they meet each other, stopped in time, their wandering souls cross without speaking, in limbo in forever



Le Couleur called upon several Montreal musicians for the creation of Concorde, such as singer Valence, Radiant Baby, Éliane Préfontaine (Paupière), Louis-Joseph Cliche (Beat Market), Jean-Nicolas Doss (Wizaard) Philippe Beaudin (The Brooks) as well as the American Paul Hammer (Savoir Adore).



All dates for the upcoming tour are listed below, with more information to be announced soon.

Tour Dates:



03/19/20 - FLATSTOCK STAGE (SXSW) - AUSTIN (TX)

03/20/20 - SCRATCHOUSE (SXSW) - AUSTIN (TX)

03/21/20 - SÉZANE POP-UP STAGE (SXSW) - AUSTIN (TX)

03/27/20 - LA NUIT ÉMERGENTE - SUDBURY (ON)

04/28/20 - LIGHT CLUB LAMP SHOP - BURLINGTON (VT)

04/29/20 - MIDDLE EAST UPSTAIRS - CAMBRIDGE (MA)

04/30/20 - JAMMIN JAVA - VIENNA (VA)

05/01/20 - ZONE ONE - BROOKLYN (NY)

05/02/20 - SPACE BALLROOM - HAMDEN (CT)

05/03/20 - MILKBOY - PHILADELPHIA (PA)

05/04/20- THE BRIGHTON BAR - LONG BRANCH (NJ)

05/08/20 - L'ESCOGRIFFE - MONTREAL (QC)

05/21/20 - L'ANTI BAR & SPECTACLES - QUEBEC (QC)

Photo Credit: Gabrielle Demers





Related Articles View More Music Stories