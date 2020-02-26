Le Butcherettes to Join Chicano Batman on their North American Tour

Le Butcherettes just released their new EP, "DON'T BLEED" a week ago and have already received rave reviews from media worldwide. Today the band announced they will join Chicano Batman on their North American tour and have added some headlining dates throughout the U.S. in support of their new EP, plus release new video today for "DON'T BLEED, YOU'RE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FOREST". (Complete Tour Dates Below)

The punk-rock prog band will fuse their mind-bending performance and theatrical presence and support Chicano Batman, the four-piece American LA band during their thirty-five-date tour across the U.S. The band is known for both English and Spanish lyrics in their songs and a signature sound of Brazilian Tropicália mixed with soulful psychedelic rock.

"We are very grateful for the upcoming tour with Chicano Batman. We have been fans of theirs for a long time and are very grateful to be able to go on tour with them for two months! We are so happy that this is happening because they are one of the world's greatest & creative bands while maintaining their humility, we are fortunate enough to call them our allies", comments Le Butcherettes frontwoman, Teri Gender Bender about the upcoming tour.

After releasing their second single, "DON'T BLEED, YOU'RE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FOREST" last week Le Butcherettes surprise fans today with the video for the single. Le Butcherettes latest video was shot in El Paso, TX and directed by Violeta Félix who produced the EP, DON'T BLEED. "The song is very heavy. We wanted to make a music video that would juxtapose the heaviness with a feeling of light within darkness. Sometimes it takes a lot of mental energy to leave 'the dark alley' but once you do, the rest of life feels like it glides. From being the hunted little girl to being the hunter on the prowl with the city in the palm of her hand wanting only a taste nothing more", commented Teri Gender Bender.

The seven song EP, "DON'T BLLED" brings Teri Gender Bender's ethereal voice to bring out standout emotions that will make you jitter as Le Butcherettes fierce frontwoman carries out dialogues with God about womanhood, shame and revenge as, All Music recently mentioned in their review.

The EP is thematically centered around the personal experiences of Teri Gender Bender, and loudly gives a more leading role to keyboards and synthesizers than in some of Le Butcherettes previous albums, conserving the energy, aggressiveness and artistic integrity of their punk roots.

Tickets for Chicano Batman pre-sale with Spotify & Songkick start Wednesday, February 26 at 10am, Friday, February 28th at 10am tickets on-sale to the public. Le Butcherettes headlining tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, Feburary 27th at 10am. (complete dates below)

Le Butcherettes-Teri Gender Bender (vocals/guitar/piano), Alejandra Robles Luna (drums), Rikardo Rodríguez-López (Synth & Triggers) and Marfred Rodríguez-López (bass).

Le Butcherettes 2020 Tour w/ Chicano Batman

^ Headlining Dates w/CocoVera

APRIL

27 Cincinnati, OH The Ballroom at the Taft w/CocoVera^ 28 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theatre w/CocoVera^ 29 Kingston, NY BSP Lounge MAY 1 New York, NY Webster Hall 2 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club 3 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer 4 Toronto, ON Mod Club 6 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick 7 Indianapolis, IN Vogue 8 St. Louis, MO Ready Room 9 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall 10 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue 13 Missoula, MT Top Hat Lounge w/CocoVera^ 15 Seattle, WA Showbox 16 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom 18 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall 19 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre 21 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Steel 22 San Diego, CA Soma 29 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine 30 San Francisco, CA The Warfield JUNE 1 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post w/CocoVera^ 3 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst - Atrium w/CocoVera^ 7 El Paso, TX Low Brow Palace 9 McAllen, TX Cine El Rey 10 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger 11 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre 12 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall 13 Austin, TX Emo's 14 Oklahoma City, OK The Jones Assembly 17 Orlando, Fl The Abbey 18 Miami, FL The Ground 19 Tampa, FL The Orpheum 20 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse 21 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl 23 Birmingham, AL Saturn 24 Charlotte, NC Visualite Theatre 25 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre 26 Richmond, VA The National 27 Washington, DC 9:30 Club 29 Charleston, SC The Pour House w/CocoVera^





