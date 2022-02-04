Laya Releases New Single 'Brag' from Upcoming EP 'Um, Hello'

Warner Records proudly introduces R&B singer, songwriter, and creative force LAYA as one of the newest artists to join its iconic, history-making roster. The Staten Island savant unleashes "Brag," a track packed with bounce and attitude, featuring Brooklyn drill rap star Fivio Foreign. The song finds LAYA humbly letting friends and foes know where she stands and arrives alongside a clever visualizer conceived and created by LAYA herself.

On "Brag," LAYA's slinky, '90s-indebted vocals echo through a minimal but booming soundscape as she issues a status check: "Seems so sad, think of friends I had / Won't rub it in, baby, 'cause I got class / Don't wanna brag when I get the big bag." Aided by smartly utilized reverb and delicately layered harmonies, LAYA's voice floats across the track as she speaks her success into existence. Then there's the song's esteemed guest, Fivio Foreign-a drill star thriving in an entirely new context, with LAYA providing angelic ad libs and coos behind his appropriately boastful verse.

The visualizer is nostalgic and playful, featuring LAYA and Fivio rapping and singing along to the track from within a series of yearbook and prom photos. The visual also features brief cameos from power players from around the music world, including Karlie Hustle (Apple Music), DJ Stacks (Heavy Hitters DJ, Hot 97), Scram Jones (Grammy-nominated producer, Shade45), Jus Ske ("DJ legend Jusske"), and Bob Ellis (Tracy Ellis Ross' father).

"Brag" is LAYA's first release since signing to Warner Records. The new single follows up on the buoyant pop&B songs like "Bitter," released in June 2021. LAYA was discovered after independently releasing her own music, which she produces with her two-man production crew, writes herself, on top of directing and editing her own visuals. Her December 2020 single, "Sailor Moon," went viral on social media, and it has since earned LAYA hundreds of thousands of views and countless new fans. With Warner behind her and singles like "Brag" ready to make an impact, a breakout year is surely on the horizon for LAYA, as she continues to bring her contemporary perspective to nostalgic R&B.

Watch the new music video here: