Lavasocks Records Announce Adult School LP & Release First Single

Lavasocks Records have announced plans to release a new Adult School LP and have released the first single.

Adult School writes music incorporating elements of emo, indie rock and power pop blended into contemporary punk foundations. Started by Anton Benedicto (he/him) and Nick Wuebben (they/them), Adult School balances interplaying harmonies, observational and autobiographical songwriting, and pop-sensible melodies into an expansive sound that is greater than the sum of its parts. Trevor Buck (he/him) and Jordan Jones (he/him) provide a rhythmic dynamic to songs once played alone in a bedroom, developing a sonic experience that is distinct individually and complementary between members.

Anton and Nick first met and connected as college roommates, discovering a natural compatibility in musical approach and burgeoning desires to form a band. Enlisting Trevor on drums and Jordan on bass, Adult School's place in the Santa Cruz music scene ranged from playing shows at local venues and the homes of close friends to hosting shows in their living room. Shortly before the release of their debut album, the group relocated with aims to further their reach and was welcomed into the musical haven of the Bay Area scene.

The band's newest project, "No Party" (coming out on July 19th on Lavasocks Records), features the quintessential vocal harmonies and punk ethos that marked their 2018 release, while showcasing an emphasis on instrumental composition and songwriting that is more mature in its observations of the world. As a culmination of self-reflection, musical expectations, and experiences as young adults, "No Party" bridges the worlds of polished and punk to deliver a collection of tracks that aspires to cater to any listener.

Listen to the new single here: