Lauv Releases Sophomore Album 'All 4 Nothing'

Multi-Platinum and chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv releases his sophomore album All 4 Nothing, available everywhere now via Virgin Music Label and Artist Services. Along with the album, his new video for "Stranger", directed by Hannah Lux Davis, is out now.

The album was executive produced by Lauv and John Cunningham and features 13 of the artist's most personal tracks to date. Last night, Lauv celebrated the launch with an iHeartRadio Album Release Party broadcast across iHeartMedia stations. Lauv will also be performing "Kids Are Born Stars" on Good Morning America Monday, August 8th.

On his album, All 4 Nothing, he expands his signature sound like never before. Lauv found himself letting go of control to shift his focus to storytelling.

He says, "When I started this album, I was going through a big existential crisis, questioning everything I had and why I had it. For a long time, I thought my identity was being in-control of the creative process. But my identity is just me, and I let myself go free. My album 'All 4 Nothing' curates an energy of openness, wonder, and excitement, but also vulnerability and realness. I hope it opens up a vortex to something you haven't felt in a while-a place where you can build yourself up from."

Lauv's approach to songwriting shifted as well, with him sharing, "I experimented with my approach. Rather than write a song and record it, I would get up on the mic and start freestyling my lyrics. Approaching the creative process that way gave me no time to think about what I was doing or saying-I was just singing what I was feeling in real time, and the lyrics on this album feel more raw and unfiltered because of that."

Singles "Kids Are Born Stars," "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)," and "26" received praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, UPROXX, MTV, and V Magazine with Billboard calling him "one of pop's premier songwriters." After amassing 11 billion streams, this new chapter of Lauv is sonically the most challenging and exciting yet.

Lauv's North American headline tour will kick off August 11th, with stops in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom, Nashville at Ryman Auditorium, and Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre. Hayley Kiyoko will open on all dates. To purchase tickets, please visit here.

Lauv Tour Dates

Aug 11th - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Aug 12th - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug 13th - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Aug 15th - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Aug 16th - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Aug 17th - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 19th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Aug 20th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Aug 21st - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Aug 23rd - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Aug 25th - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Aug 26th - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Aug 27th - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Aug 28th - Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug 30th - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 31st - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept 1st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Sept 3rd - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sept 4th - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept 6th - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Sept 7th - Ogden, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

Sept 9th - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Sept 11th - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept 12th - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept 15th - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley

Sept 17th - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sept 20th - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater