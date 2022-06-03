Lauren Mia Releases 5-Track Remix EP For 'Eternal Existence'

Following the release of her landmark 2-track Eternal Existence EP, Los Angeles-based classical pianist, composer-turned-songwriter, melodic techno and progressive house producer and DJ Lauren Mia celebrates the release of a 5-track remix pack of her recent Eternal Existence' EP that showcases various reimaginings of her original productions.

Released via Luna Semara's rising imprint Petit Matin on June 3rd, the EP features 5 rising artists in the European melodic techno and progressive house space who share their own vision through the lens of Lauren Mia's original works.

The EP's opening track "One" is atmospherically remixed by Steyoyoke Recordings staple Clawz SG, a long-time role model of Lauren's, as well as by Australian producer Made In Paris who artfully shares her perspective on the original through her remix.

Featuring Australian vocalist Fractures, Lauren's dynamic original vocal track "Converge" sees three remix contributions. Erli Tepshi structures her ethereal remix in particular to nurture the haunting vocals by Fractures, while Berlin based Guzy peppers the track with dark, mysterious and melodic overtones while crafting a remix brimming with contrast. Closing out the EP, Anjunadeep Rising artist Elif dynamically drives her production style into the original with pulsating baselines and powerful energy.

The 'Eternal Existence' EP was Lauren Mia's sophomore release via Luna Semara's Petit Matin imprint, following up her recent late-March single "Ohm". The remix EP marks Lauren's fourth release of 2022, with her collaboration "Existence" with Stil & Bense having been released via German label Ritter Butzke at the top of March.

Lauren Mia's deeper foray into the European dance label space this year comes in the wake of 2021 releases via RÜFUS DU SOL's Rose Avenue Records, Anjunadeep and Somatic Records.

Celebrating milestones in touring, Lauren Mia is confirmed to play at this year's Tomorrowland festival in Belgium. In 2022 she has already played top domestic events such as CRSSD 'Day One' Festival in San Diego, and warmed the decks for the likes of Adriatique, Fideles, Franky Wah, Cristoph and others. 2021 saw her booked across the United States on the Anjunadeep On Rotation Tour, playing Anjunadeep Open Air at The Brooklyn Mirage, Day of the Deadmau5 in Miami, and opening for acts such as Testpilot, Jeremy Olander, Mind Against, Sainte Vie, and many more. She has previously played at Burning Man, ADE in Amsterdam, Black Hole in Athens, Carl Cox's Babylon Festival in Australia and more.

Lauren Mia began her journey with music production in 2016 as she became an up-and-comer worth watching in genres such as progressive house and melodic techno. Through her music, Lauren Mia is deeply in love with embodying healing, emotional, orchestral, and progressive sounds in pursuit of connecting people with themselves and those around them.

The 'Eternal Existence' EP is a boundary-pushing release from Lauren Mia that pushes her sound to a new level, with the release of the Remix EP showcasing the versatility and staying power of her original works. Having cut her teeth in the studio and behind the decks, the spotlight continues to move towards and stay in the direction of her earned artistic talent.

Listen to the new single here: