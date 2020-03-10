Latin Music Awards Have Been Postponed

Variety reports that BMI has postponed the Latin Music Awards. The awards were scheduled for March 31st; a new date has not yet been announced, but they are expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

"The health and safety of our employees and affiliates is our number one priority," BMI said in a statement, "and as a result, BMI is postponing its upcoming Latin Awards show, originally scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles. We plan to reschedule the Latin Awards at a later date and look forward to honoring Wisin y Yandel with our President's Award and celebrating our talented family of Latin music creators. BMI will continue to evaluate all upcoming events on a case-by-case basis."

The BMI Awards are annual award ceremonies for songwriters in various genres organized by Broadcast Music, Inc., based in the United States and honoring songwriters and publishers.

BMI Award shows include the BMI Latin Awards, BMI Pop Awards, BMI Film/TV Awards, BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, BMI London Awards, BMI Country Awards, BMI Christian Awards and the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors. The main pop music award was founded in 1952.

