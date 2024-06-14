Landon Conrath to Release New Album; Shares Song 'Will Nye'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising Minneapolis alternative artist Landon Conrath is excited to announce his new album Employee of the Year along with a headlining U.S tour this Fall. Landon shares the first taste of the forthcoming project with the song “Will Nye.” Landon tackles the difficult realization that a friendship is no longer serving us. He puts his 90s alt-rock production and honest, playful lyricism on full display with witty lines like I’m right you’re wrong, But for the sake of this song, I guess I forgive you, and I should move on, And I’ve never lied in one of my songs until now.

Landon shares: “The only thing worse than a romantic breakup is a friendship breakup (okay, maybe not, but for the sake of this song, let’s say it is). It’s a strange feeling when you realize that a relationship has turned into more of a burden than a blessing, and I wanted to capture that emotion. The goal of this song is to help people realize that it's okay to outgrow relationships, and no matter how bittersweet it may be, sometimes you have to move on.”

Landon is riding the momentum of his recent EP release, Songs of a Past Life, and debut headline tour this past Spring that saw a flurry of SOLD OUT shows in new markets across the country. News of Landon’s high-energy shows with furious anthems and singalong choruses has spread like wildfire thanks to social media and good old-fashioned word of mouth. After every set the line of fans flock the merch booth to snap a photo or buy some merch from the newest indie-rock breakout.

Landon’s headline ‘Employee of the Month’ tour kicks off this September at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis. Find the full list of tour dates below and for more information visit HERE

LANDON CONRATH IN HIS OWN WORDS:

Six weeks ago, I didn’t have a name for my album; I barely even had a track list. I remember walking through my neighborhood in the late weeks of spring, listening to a collection of demos that I had stored in a folder on Google Drive. A lyric in the chorus of a demo I had called “Chandeliers” suddenly stood out to me. It was simple, just five words: “Employee of the Year for now.” Something clicked, and the gears started turning as I began to form a plan for a new project.

In the months leading up to the formation of this album, I found myself working on “music stuff” but never really writing or producing anything. I was more caught up in emails, press quotes, social media, and the general maintenance that comes with being a mostly self-sufficient artist in today’s music industry. I was constantly chasing deadlines and always feeling like a failing “employee” to my record label, management, and everyone else. I felt more like a cog in the machine grinding to become “employee of the year” rather than an artist trying to figure out what I wanted to say to the world.

Within a few days of having the initial thought for a project, it was already in motion. The only problem was that none of the songs were fully done. So here I was, with emails and deadlines already hitting my inbox, feeling the stress of my “employer” crushing me again. I’m currently midway through the album process and still sprinting full speed ahead to keep up with the machine. I think this album has taught me that I’m ready for a break, ready to turn in my two weeks’ notice and take some time to find a new employer—hopefully myself.

I want this album to communicate the idea that outward success doesn’t mean inward fulfillment. I think a lot of people are in the same boat, praised for good work at their job or place of influence, but they don’t feel like they are truly finding success or worth in that situation. I started releasing music for fun almost five years ago, and it turned into this thing that took over my entire life. Sometimes it feels like I didn’t even ask for this, and although I’m truly grateful for every opportunity that’s been given to me, I just feel like a beaten-down employee who needs a second to catch their breath. The goal of my music has always been to erase the idea that I am anyone special. All I want from my art is connection, and I hope that this project will find its way into people’s lives and leave them feeling like they aren’t so alone anymore.

LANDON CONRATH 2024 EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR TOUR DATES:

Sep 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

Sep 28 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Sep 29 – Detroit ,MI @ Lager House

Sep 30 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Oct 02 – Boston, MA @ Café 939

Oct 03 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Oct 04 – Washington, DC @ Dc9

Oct 05 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory

Oct 08 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

Oct 09 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Oct 10 – Nashville, TN @ Row One

Oct 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Oct 25 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

Oct 26 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

Oct 27 – Austin, TX @ 3ten

Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Oct 31 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

Nov 01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium

Nov 02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Nov 06 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hill

Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Nov 08 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Nov 09 – Spokane, WA @ District Bar

Nov 10 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

Nov 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Nov 14 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theater

Nov 15 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

Nov 16 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

Nov 17 – Des Moines, IA @ XBK Live

Photo credit: Charlie Flatten

