Lana Love Shares New Single & Music Video 'Ego Go'

Upcoming alt-pop sensation Lana Love has shared her newest single and music video "Ego Go". Backed by only a piano and strings, the new single highlights the intangible pursuit of perfection and the inevitable struggle of having to come to terms with your faults. Fans can check out the music video for "Ego Go" premiering exclusively on PopWrapped. Watch it below.

"It's an internal dialogue between my Ego and my Self," Lana expresses on the new single. "An honest, hard look in the mirror at the fears and flaws that make me human. I'm scared I'm not the woman I want to be, but I can't let my ego go."

"'Ego Go' is the first track I played keys on myself. The song was written in a 10 min free-flow, sitting in a puddle of tears on my bedroom floor. There's something unrefined about it, unlike the restraints of classical technique I grew up in. Simple and raw...I wanted the track to feel the way it did at conception: an earthquake of emotion."

Lana Love's self-titled EP is set to be released on October 1. Completely self-owned, the EP tells the story of Lana's tremulous journey within the music industry. More information to come on www.lanaloveofficial.com/

Every once in a blue moon an artist emerges with an undeniable arsenal of talents and embarrassment of riches, and such is the case with contemporary pop artist Lana Love. The Atlanta-born juggernaut fully embodies the spirit of being multi-faceted as a singer, songwriter, classically trained pianist/musician, trained dancer, actor and burgeoning entrepreneur.

The genesis for Lana's musical journey started in Naples, Florida as a precocious 4-year old who was obsessed with Andrew Lloyd Weber's iconic "Phantom of The Opera" and started playing the song, "Music of the Night," by ear on piano in her living room. From that auspicious beginning, Lana has been immersed in honing and expressing her artistry in every medium available. By age 7, she had written her first song. She later studied music at the University of Florida and the American Music Theater and Dramatic Academy in New York.

In her late teens, she was featured in several musical productions as a singer/actor/dancer produced by Disney and Nickelodeon that were presented internationally in over 20 countries throughout Europe. Back in the US she has amassed a number of television credits on programs that were broadcast by HBO, Warner Brothers, Discovery Channel, YouTube and Telemundo. She has also opened for mega rappers like Snoop Dogg and Wu Tang Clan, among other, dabbled in EDM and been a featured guest artist on RAF MC's Latin dance track, "Baila."

Currently, Lana is the epitome of a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated field. Between finally owning 100% of her masters and joining the ranks alongside the few women that have broken the digital currency barrier with an NFT venture on the horizon, Lana is a lyricist for the upcoming Netflix documentary Malinche, written by Nacho Cano and orchestrated by Hans Zimmer.

An entrepreneur and businesswoman at heart, Lana Love's story continues to exponentially blossom. She is spreading the one message she holds most dearly...everything, absolutely everything - is LOVE.