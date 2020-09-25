Lana Del Rey & Matt Maeson Duet on 'Hallucinogenics'

Listen below!

Last year, Lana Del Rey invited Matt Maeson to the stage at her headline show in Oklahoma City, and they performed a special version of Matt's Alt Radio #1 "Hallucinogenics" together. A year later, they're releasing a studio version of the haunting track. Listen below.

"Hallucinogenics" (taken from his 2019 debut album Bank On The Funeral) marks Matt's 2nd Alternative Radio #1 hit, as he follows in the footsteps of Alanis Morrissette as only the second solo artist in history with 2 Billboard #1 Alternative hits on a full length debut album. "Hallucinogenics" follows his debut single "Cringe," which hit #1 in the same week last year and spent four consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Alt Songs chart after a steady 25-week climb. "Hallucinogenics" remains in the Top 5 at alternative after three weeks at #1 and is currently #1 at AAA Radio for a second straight week, making this Matt's first multi-format number one.

Hailed by American Songwriter for "(creating) a sound unlike much else out there," RIAA Gold-certified singer/songwriter Matt Maeson has been on a remarkable journey all his life. The Chesapeake Bay, VA-native grew up on tour, traveling and performing with his parents' prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America. His experiences - which include winning over crowds of naked women and Hells Angels at the world-famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota - inspired him to begin writing songs, spare and powerful confessionals infused with additional strength via his raw, soulful vocal approach.

Maeson posted his first songs online in late 2015 and in summer 2016 embarked on his first US headline tour, presented by Communion, the influential artists' collective co-founded by Mumford and Sons' Ben Lovett and responsible for kickstarting the careers of such like-minded artists as Ben Howard, Michael Kiwanuka, and Catfish & The Bottlemen. Since then, Maeson has continued to live much of his life on the road, touring alongside artists like Jaymes Young, Bishop Briggs, and Vallis Alps while also lighting up his own headline tours and at such top festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Forecastle, and more.

