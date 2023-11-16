Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBC

A star-studded array of music’s most in-demand performers will come together to celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season in an all-new unprecedented special, “Christmas at Graceland,” set to air live on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty will each pay tribute to Elvis with exclusive, one-of-a-kind performances from inside the Graceland estate. Through these spectacular performances, viewers will be invited to witness firsthand the legacy and spirit of this treasured family home.

The industry’s top artists will offer viewers an intimate look inside Graceland and convey how Elvis inspired them through his love of Christmas, music and song.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough (Emmy Award nominee, “Daisy Jones & the Six”) will make special appearances and serve as an executive producer under her Felix Culpa banner with partner Gina Gammell.

“Christmas at Graceland” is the first televised concert from the estate and will feature never before broadcast footage of Elvis.

“Christmas at Graceland” is produced by Done + Dusted, Authentic Studios and Felix Culpa.

Executive producers from Done + Dusted are Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Ian Stewart. Colin Smeeton, Matthew Gross and Marc Rosen will serve as executive producers on behalf of Authentic Studios. Felix Culpa’s Riley Keough and Gina Gammell will also executive produce alongside Graceland’s Joel Weinshanker. Done + Dusted’s Patrick Menton will co-executive produce.

“Christmas at Graceland” will air immediately following NBC’s highly rated annual presentation of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Nov. 29 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) for an evening of unforgettable holiday programming.