Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBC

“Christmas at Graceland” is set to air live on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBC

A star-studded array of music’s most in-demand performers will come together to celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season in an all-new unprecedented special, “Christmas at Graceland,” set to air live on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty will each pay tribute to Elvis with exclusive, one-of-a-kind performances from inside the Graceland estate. Through these spectacular performances, viewers will be invited to witness firsthand the legacy and spirit of this treasured family home.

The industry’s top artists will offer viewers an intimate look inside Graceland and convey how Elvis inspired them through his love of Christmas, music and song.

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough (Emmy Award nominee, “Daisy Jones & the Six”) will make special appearances and serve as an executive producer under her Felix Culpa banner with partner Gina Gammell.

“Christmas at Graceland” is the first televised concert from the estate and will feature never before broadcast footage of Elvis.

“Christmas at Graceland” is produced by Done + Dusted, Authentic Studios and Felix Culpa.

Executive producers from Done + Dusted are Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Ian Stewart. Colin Smeeton, Matthew Gross and Marc Rosen will serve as executive producers on behalf of Authentic Studios. Felix Culpa’s Riley Keough and Gina Gammell will also executive produce alongside Graceland’s Joel Weinshanker. Done + Dusted’s Patrick Menton will co-executive produce.

“Christmas at Graceland” will air immediately following NBC’s highly rated annual presentation of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Nov. 29 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) for an evening of unforgettable holiday programming.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Caress Shares New Single Night Call From Debut LP Night Call Photo
Caress Shares New Single 'Night Call' From Debut LP 'Night Call'

Caress is the solo darkwave electronic project from Tara Jane, inspired by dreamy vintage 4AD Goth as well as more contemporary dark pop artists such as TR/ST, Kontravoid and Boy Harsher. Jane fronts LA shoegazers Blood Candy and with Caress, she explores new sonic soundscapes with her muse being eighties dark wave.

2
Anna Moss Releases New Single Gravy Ahead of New Album Photo
Anna Moss Releases New Single 'Gravy' Ahead of New Album

Directed by New Orleans-based director Sasha Solodukhina in collaboration with production designer and painter, Sarah VanDerMeer, the video features Moss in an underwater scene - like a painting come to life, a singular world imagined through several mediums.  Watch the music video for the new single now!

3
Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years Photo
Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years

Martin Vogt, better known in the space as Haywyre, delivers his latest Monstercat single “White Lie” on November, 16th 2023. Making a welcome return to the marquee electronic imprint after 7 years, “White Lie” is a buoyant, introspective production that sets the stage for a series of new releases fans can expect from Haywyre in the year ahead.

4
Jessie Wagner Releases New Single Are You Scared (ft Scott Martin) Photo
Jessie Wagner Releases New Single 'Are You Scared' (ft Scott Martin)

Jessie Wagner is an in-demand touring vocalist who has shared stages with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul) and is the frontwoman for NYC rock/soul band Army of the Underdog. She released her critically acclaimed debut solo album 'Shoes Droppin' in 2020.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Meg Ryan's WHAT HAPPENS LATER Launching on Demand Next WeekMeg Ryan's WHAT HAPPENS LATER Launching on Demand Next Week
Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Phil Dunster Perform 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Phil Dunster Perform 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'
Netflix Renews UNSTABLE For a Second SeasonNetflix Renews UNSTABLE For a Second Season
Caress Shares New Single 'Night Call' From Debut LP 'Night Call'Caress Shares New Single 'Night Call' From Debut LP 'Night Call'

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
WICKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MOULIN ROUGE!